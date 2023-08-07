YouTubers Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel Expecting First Baby, a Boy

The longtime YouTube couple tied the knot in February

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 7, 2023 02:16PM EDT
cody ko and kelsey pregnant
Photo:

Kelsey Kreppel/Instagram

Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel are going to be parents!

On Sunday, the YouTuber, whose real name is Cody Kolodziejzyk, 32, and his wife and fellow YouTuber Kelsey, 29, announced that they are expecting their first baby together by sharing the exciting news to their Instagrams.

"We're having a baby boy in january 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵," they captioned the photos, which included a sonogram, a photo of the couple with matching fake arm tattoos that say "mom" and "dad" and videos of the pair telling their family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Cody and Kelsey tied the knot in February after getting engaged a little over a year before. This will be their first baby together, although the couple is pet parents to their dog Chili and their cats, Ham and Brisket.

On Valentine's Day, Kelsey posted a sweet tribute to her husband by sharing a series of photos from their wedding day. "Valentine, husband, right hand arm man, silly rabbit, etc.," she captioned the photos.

Later that month, the YouTubers posted photos from their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. The couple smiled together on a beach, snapped pictures by the water and shared a photo of their romantic hotel room.

Since getting married, Kelsey has been supportive of her husband's DJ hobby, which began as an idea for a video he was working on. In April, she posted photos from his set in Nevada, where Cody played for a large crowd at a beach club. "Dj wife !!!" Kelsey captioned the photos.

Cody, who has spent the last year training for an Iron Man, completed his first one in Australia with his wife by his side. In a Reel posted to his Instagram, Cody hugged Kelsey as he crossed the finish line, thanking her in his caption. "And thank you to @kelseykreppel for being the best solo support crew ever!! never doing that s--- again probably!!" he wrote.

In June, the TMG Studios co-owner posted a sweet photo with his wife as they attended a friend's wedding. Kelsey wore a long pink dress while Cody wore striped pants, a teal vest and a long black jacket, accessorizing with a wine glass and glasses. "Where is the water closet," he joked in the caption of the photo.

Related Articles
Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey
Stassi Schroeder
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Enjoy Date Night at Taylor Swift Concert in L.A.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Says She Can't Give Her Sons the Same Life as Their Dad: 'But We Have a Really Fun House!' (Exclusive)
levi mcconaughey community service
Levi McConaughey Reflects on His 'Really Cool' Community Service Experience Cooking Meals in Paris
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Nick Barrotta and Wife Elizabeth Welcome Their First Baby
'The Oval' 's Nick Barrotta and Wife Elizabeth Welcome First Baby: 'Nothing Compares' (Exclusive)
Karlie Kloss Poses with Newborn Son Elijah and Son Levi, 2, on 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Karlie Kloss Poses with Son Levi, 2, and Baby Elijah on Her 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Ciara Gap rollout Ciara Gap x Loveshack fancy ads courtesy gap
Ciara Says Her Back-to-School Shopping Is ‘Already Done’: ‘This Mama Is Prepared’ (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama
amanda stanton pregnant
'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel