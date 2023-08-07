YouTubers Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel Expecting First Baby, a Boy

Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel are going to be parents!

On Sunday, the YouTuber, whose real name is Cody Kolodziejzyk, 32, and his wife and fellow YouTuber Kelsey, 29, announced that they are expecting their first baby together by sharing the exciting news to their Instagrams.

"We're having a baby boy in january 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵," they captioned the photos, which included a sonogram, a photo of the couple with matching fake arm tattoos that say "mom" and "dad" and videos of the pair telling their family.

Cody and Kelsey tied the knot in February after getting engaged a little over a year before. This will be their first baby together, although the couple is pet parents to their dog Chili and their cats, Ham and Brisket.

On Valentine's Day, Kelsey posted a sweet tribute to her husband by sharing a series of photos from their wedding day. "Valentine, husband, right hand arm man, silly rabbit, etc.," she captioned the photos.

Later that month, the YouTubers posted photos from their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. The couple smiled together on a beach, snapped pictures by the water and shared a photo of their romantic hotel room.

Since getting married, Kelsey has been supportive of her husband's DJ hobby, which began as an idea for a video he was working on. In April, she posted photos from his set in Nevada, where Cody played for a large crowd at a beach club. "Dj wife !!!" Kelsey captioned the photos.

Cody, who has spent the last year training for an Iron Man, completed his first one in Australia with his wife by his side. In a Reel posted to his Instagram, Cody hugged Kelsey as he crossed the finish line, thanking her in his caption. "And thank you to @kelseykreppel for being the best solo support crew ever!! never doing that s--- again probably!!" he wrote.

In June, the TMG Studios co-owner posted a sweet photo with his wife as they attended a friend's wedding. Kelsey wore a long pink dress while Cody wore striped pants, a teal vest and a long black jacket, accessorizing with a wine glass and glasses. "Where is the water closet," he joked in the caption of the photo.