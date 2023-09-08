YouTuber Remi Cruz Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Cal Parsons: It Was 'So Perfect' (Exclusive)

Remi Cruz, a YouTuber and podcaster, is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Cal Parsons.

Parsons popped the question on Sept. 2 while the two were on a surprise weekend getaway to Santa Barbara, California. The location is special to the pair, as it was where they celebrated their six-month anniversary years prior.

"[Parsons] rented a villa on the most stunning property and popped the question at a quiet corner in the garden,” the lifestyle influencer tells PEOPLE, adding that the engagement ring Parsons presented her with has an oval-cut diamond set on a pavé band.

Remi Cruz and Cal Parsons. Jesse Tam

Remi Cruz and Cal Parsons. Jesse Tam

Cruz, who has amassed more than five million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, met Parsons, 27, a quality assurance analyst, on the dating app Hinge and they've been together for four years.

Even though the couple had discussed getting married prior to the proposal, Cruz was still surprised.

"A few years into our relationship, we started having talks about the possibility of getting engaged. We went ring shopping at the top of this year, and I was so excited and anticipating the proposal at some point in 2023,” says Cruz, who also helms the “Cooking with Remi” YouTube channel where she makes Korean classics and junk food alternatives.

Remi Cruz shows off her engagement ring. Jesse Tam

She admits, “I was surprised, but had definitely been suspicious, I had an inkling it was going to happen a few weeks out, but then my whole family threw me off and made me completely question if it was going to happen or not. In the end, I think I was the perfect amount of surprised because I was prepped just in case it happened, but also still not 100% sure.”

Cruz says her favorite moment of the proposal was seeing “how emotional and nervous Cal got.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Remi Cruz's oval-cut engagement ring. Jesse Tam

“It was so sweet because you could see how much planning and how many emotions went into everything for him. He completely cared about my experience and wanted to make it so perfect for me," she tells PEOPLE.

For now, Cruz is savoring life as a fiancée before she starts planning the big day.

Remi Cruz and Cal Parsons. Jesse Tam

“All my friends have started asking the ‘When’s the wedding?' question, but right now we’re just soaking in the excitement and will start planning at a later date,” she says.

