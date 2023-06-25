YouTube Star MrBeast Says He Was Invited to Join 'Titanic' Submersible Trip: 'I Said No'

YouTube star MrBeast says he was invited to join explorers on the Titan submersible but ultimately turned down the offer to do so.



The content creator and philanthropist, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wrote on Twitter Sunday that he was offered a spot on a trip to see the Titanic wreckage.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no," MrBeast, 25, tweeted. "Kind of scary that I could have been on it."



Though he did not specify if he was invited on the Titan trip that led to the implosion of the submersible, the creator shared a fragment of a text exchange he seemingly had with someone asking him to join.

"Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month," the person wrote. "The team would be stoked to have you along."

The YouTuber, known for documenting his philanthropic efforts among other things, revealed his decision to not board the submersible just days after OceanGate announced that the five people onboard the Titan submersible had died.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the company said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, following the U.S. Coast Guard's revelation that an ROV discovered debris consistent with a catastrophic loss of pressure in the Titan chamber.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," the statement continued.

An OceanGate submersible. Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Titan initially went missing last Sunday while venturing into the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean to view the Titanic wreckage, and it “lost all communication” with Canadian expedition vessel Polar Prince “approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes” into its dive, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at the time.

YouTuber Jake Koehler, best known as DALLYMYD, shared his own footage this week of his canceled Titan expedition with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet — both of whom died on the submersible. The events in his clip took place "just days before the tragedy," he wrote.

“With the whole world watching the rescue efforts of the missing submarine around the Titanic, I thought I'd share my experience of Mission III just a few weeks ago,” Koehler said in the opening of the video, which he posted on Friday.

“And if my dive wasn't canceled, it could have been me inside that submarine today,” he added.

As Koehler explained, he wishes he "could go back in time and just tell them not to do it, but this is real life."

Las Vegas financier Jay Bloom and his son Sean Bloom were also hoping to take part in the “bucket list” Titan trip last week, but as 20-year-old Sean told PEOPLE, his father "didn’t go" because he warned him that the "submarine cannot survive going that deep in the ocean."

“That is a small submarine, with five people crammed inside,” Sean said. “It just felt super unsafe. Something was telling me this was not the move.”

Jay told PEOPLE that while OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was a "good guy" when they met with him before their potential trip, "He didn't want to hear anything that conflicted with his world view, and he would just dismiss it.”

He added that he felt the CEO did not think it would be dangerous for them to make the trip. “He was so passionate about this project, and he was such a believer. He drank his own Kool-Aid, and there was just no talking him out of it,” Jay explained. “I don't think Stockton understood the risk himself, or didn't want to understand the risk.”

