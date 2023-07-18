YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22 After 'Epileptic Event': 'Gone on to the Gates of Heaven'

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest," her family said in a statement

By Staff Author
Published on July 18, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Annabelle Ham dead
Annabelle Ham. Photo:

Annabelle_ham/Instagram

Annabelle Ham, a YouTuber and college student, has died, according to loved ones. She was 22. 

"Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven," her family wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram page Tuesday. "She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her."

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved," they added. "We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family."

The Kennesaw State University student, who shared her sorority life, beauty tips, vacations and shopping hauls with her 73,000 Instagram followers and 78,000 YouTube subscribers, was also remembered in a pair of heartfelt tributes from her sisters.

"There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world," Alexandria captioned her Instagram post on Monday. "A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her."

In a separate post, Amelia described Annabelle as "a good sister" to her, adding that she "can't even put into words how hard this is."

"She has gone to so many places seen and done so many things," Amelia wrote. "She was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room. But god was ready for her. i know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. and i know she is dancing around in heaven right now."

Additionally, her death was mourned by her sorority at Kennesaw State University.

"On Saturday, July 15 we lost a bit piece of our hearts," the sorority wrote in a statement on social media. “Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta.”

"She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived everyday to the fullest," they added. "We will keep her and her beautiful soul close to our hearts. She will forever be missed by all of us and anyone who was blessed to know her."

As the statement came to a close, her sorority sisters asked that people "please keep her family, friends and loved ones in your prayers, as she was loved by many."

"We know her light will continue to shine down on us everyday," they added.

