YouTube Star Ethan Dolan is Engaged to Kristina Alice After 3 Years of Dating: 'The Most Special Day of My Life'

The news is rather joyous than funny for the next chapter of Ethan Dolan’s life.

The YouTube star, who is known for his comedy videos with his twin brother Grayson, is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kristina Alice, E! News reported.

Kristina made the announcement on July 31 via Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself embracing Ethan with a body of water serving as a backdrop. An engagement ring can be seen on Kristina’s finger in the picture.

“The most special day of my life. 🤍💍,” she captioned the post.

The couple, who starred together in a music video for the Australian band Cub Sport in 2018, had been dating for three years, per Extra.

In a 2020 episode of the Deeper with the Dolan Twins podcast that same year, Grayson asked Ethan and Kristina, an Australian social media influencer, where the couple saw themselves in five years. Both of them replied getting married.

“We’re gonna have a house in our favorite part of Australia,” said Ethan, 23, at the time, “and seven kids. We’re gonna have sextuplets and one child.”

Kristina, 25, added that she and Ethan have twins on both sides of the family–her brother, she said, was a twin. “I would be the one to get triplets,” she told Ethan pointing to herself.

“I know it’ll be amazing but like ‘ohhh,’ ” she also said with a hint of exasperation.

During that same interview, Ethan asked Grayson if his dating Kristina made him want to be in a committed relationship.

“It did, and I tried it to the point where it was forced," Grayson replied. "It was unnatural. It didn’t work and I tried again. I think it was part of the whole [coronavirus] unsettling feeling where you’re in quarantine and you have no idea of what the f*** is gonna happen tomorrow, so you feel really unsettled and you’re looking for an anchor to ground you. For me, that was like a relationship. But now my identical twin is in a committed relationship and it’s super healthy. I’m not jealous or maybe not envious.”

Ethan joked: “You envy me.”

“But I really value it,” Grayson added.

The Dolan Twins first achieved fame in 2013 on the now-defunct video-sharing platform Vine, NBC News reported. The brothers have approximately 10 million subscribers on their YouTube channel and 3.2 million followers on their Instagram account. In 2019, the social media stars announced, per E! News, that they were going on hiatus from generating weekly content,

In July, the Dolans revealed via Ethan's Instagram their new short film project titled Nothing Left to Give. "Our incredible cast and crew made it possible. We’re very grateful to be premiering at HollyShorts film festival this August. Have a blessed day," the caption read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

