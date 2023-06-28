YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Says Grooming Allegations Are a 'Toxic Gossip Train'

The YouTuber's video comes after multiple fans recently alleged that she maintained an inappropriate relationship with them when they were kids

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on June 28, 2023 08:32PM EDT

Colleen Ballinger is addressing her fans.

In a ten-minute video shared on her YouTube page on Wednesday, the internet personality, best known for her character Miranda Sings, spoke candidly about allegations that she engaged in inappropriate behavior with fans.

Multiple longtime fans of Ballinger, 36, came forward in a recent report by the Huffington Post expressing that she "maintained uncomfortably close relationships with them when they were teens." According to NBC News, the YouTuber was hit with similar accusations in 2020 when fellow YouTuber Adam McIntyre shared a video, claiming that he and Ballinger had an "inappropriate personal friendship" when he was a teenager. Ballinger addressed some of McIntyre's claims in a May 2020 video titled "Addressing Everything."

Colleen Ballinger

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Referring to the situation as a "toxic gossip train," Ballinger began her new video by playing the ukulele as she sang, "Hey, it's been a while since you saw my face. I haven't been doing so great, so I took a little break. A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren't quite true. Doesn't matter if it's true, though, just as long as it's entertaining to you."

Ballinger briefly paused the performance to explain that her team advised her not to go online and address the allegations. However, she claims she was never told she "couldn't sing," and expressed, "Today I only want to talk about the facts so I hope that you will be willing to listen."

She then referred to herself as the "weird auntie" as she sang, "Many years ago, I used to message my fans but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody."

Stating that she did not understand that there should be boundaries at the beginning of her career, Ballinger expressed that she had group chats with fans and that "there were times in DMs when I would overshare." She changed her behavior and "took accountability" while expressing that parents are responsible for monitoring their child's online activity, Ballinger said.

As she continued to sing about the online hate she's received, she briefly paused her performance again to state, "It doesn't matter that these things aren't true when everyone just believes that you are the type of person that manipulates and abuses children."

She added: "The only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats. I'm not a groomer, just a loser who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans, and I'm not a predator even a lot of you think so because five years ago, I made a fart joke."

