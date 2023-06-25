Youngest Person to Explore 'Titanic' Site Details 'Safety Issues': 'I Fell Unconscious'

Sebastian Harris was 13 years old when he made a voyage to the wreckage of the famous ship in 2005

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 25, 2023 12:30PM EDT
13-Year-Old Who Explored Titanic Wreck Shares 'Safety Issues' Says 'I Fell Unconscious'
Sebastian Harris became the youngest person to explore the 'Titanic' site in 2005. Photo:

AP Photo/Steve Nesius, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institu/AFP via Getty

The youngest person to explore the Titanic wreckage is speaking out about the dangers of the voyage following the Titan submersible tragedy, revealing he “fell unconscious” during his journey in 2005. 

Sebastian Harris was just 13 years old when he made the 12,500-foot dive to the site with his father, Titanic expedition leader G. Michael Harris, in a Russian Mir II submersible. He recounted the life-threatening moment he experienced while onboard. 

Harris told The U.S. Sun he lost consciousness during the journey — which took 12 hours — following "a small safety issue. "Suddenly our oxygen levels started to drop, and I fell unconscious while we were diving down,” he said. 

13-Year-Old Who Explored Titanic Wreck Shares 'Safety Issues' Says 'I Fell Unconscious'
Harris broke the record of the youngest Titanic wreckage visitor at 13 years old in 2005.

AP Photo/Steve Nesius

Fortunately, Harris’ dad and his fellow passengers weren’t affected — “otherwise it may have been fatal,” he noted — and he quickly regained consciousness. "Thankfully we had oxygen meters inside the sub that were showing lower oxygen levels than normal. So we cranked it up, and then I was back in the game,” he recalled. 

The record-breaking Titanic visitor said these dangers “happen with regularity” on the wreckage voyage, as he warned of the risks of the trip. “The certification and safety of these vehicles is so important,” he explained. "These activities are inherently dangerous.”

Reflecting on his perilous moment in the sub, he added, “A 13-year-old doesn't really have a sense of their own morality, so I was blissfully ignorant to a degree, but in different circumstances that could have ended in tragedy."

On Thursday, it was announced that the Titan submersible, which disappeared on June 17, was believed to have imploded, claiming the lives of passengers Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pilot Hamish Harding and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
The five victims of the Titan submersible implosion.

JOEL SAGET,HANDOUT/Dirty Dozen Productions/OceanGat/AFP via Getty Images

Harris’ warning about the risks of the Titanic trip comes after Las Vegas financier Jay Bloom and his son Sean Bloom told PEOPLE that they declined to take the journey over concerns about the vessel's safety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I told [my dad], ‘Dude, this submarine cannot survive going that deep in the ocean,’ " Sean, 20, said. “I was worried because I didn’t think the submarine could withstand that kind of pressure and it wasn’t meant to go that far.”

He and his friend Simon — who was also concerned about the safety of the Titan — began looking much harder at the actual submersible they would be in for the almost three-mile dive into the icy ocean off the coast of Newfoundland.

“That is a small submarine, with five people crammed inside,” Sean said. “It just felt super unsafe. Something was telling me this was not the move.”

Related Articles
Titan Sub previous passenger YouTube
YouTuber Shares Footage from His Canceled 'Titan' Mission with Stockton Rush and Paul-Henri Nargeolet Ahead of Sub's Implosion
Luxury Mexico Resort Where American Couple Was Found Dead Shuts Down
Luxury Mexico Resort Where American Couple Was Found Dead Shuts Down
Jay and Sean Bloom
'Titan' Family Tragedy Averted Due to Son’s Warnings About Safety of Sub
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
'Titan' Sub Victim Suleman Dawood's University ‘Shocked and Profoundly Saddened’ by Teen's Death
Friend of âTitanâ Sub Victim Paul Says He Died âin a place he so lovedâ
Friend of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet Says He Died ‘In a Place He So Loved’
Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Added to Wikipedia List of Inventors Killed By Their Own Inventions
THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Britannic. The HMHS Britannic, sister-ship of Titanic, with the Olympic, it was one of three ships builds by the shipyards Harlands and Wolff of Belfast for the White Star Line of Liverpool. He must be named Gigantic originally. It was thrown on February 26th, 1914. Requisitioned by the Britannic Navy during the First World War as hospital ship, it poured offshore Aegean Sea on November 21st, 1916 in a little less than one hour, probably having struck a German mine? It rests by 120 meter down. In 1996, shipping over the wreck of Britannic, aboard one of both called submarines " Jules and Jim ", of the ship " Ocean Traveler ". Britannic, the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996.
See the Haunting Photos From the 'Titanic' Wreckage
This image courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions shows Hamish Harding ahead of the 4am start of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5
Hamish Harding Always 'Wanted to See' the 'Titanic' — Despite Risks — Says Longtime Friend and Explorer
File photo the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions
Families of 'Titan' Sub Victims Could Still Sue OceanGate Despite Waivers, Legal Expert Says
Stockton Rush inside Titan may 2018 photo by Becky Kagan Schott LP8_5927 Credit: Becky Kagan Schott
Photos Capture OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Test Diving 'Titan' Sub 5 Years Before Deadly Implosion
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Authorities Looking to Find Out What Caused 'Titan' Implosion, But Official Inquiry Hasn’t Been Launched
Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Hamish Harding Titan sub
Explorers Mourn Friends Who Died on 'Titan' Sub — and Say 'Loss of Life' Was 'Only a Matter of Time'
Tony Spilotro's son Vincent Spilotro, actor James Caan and Jay Bloom during a tour of Las Vegas Mob Experience at The Tropicana
Las Vegas Financier Gave Up 'Titan' Sub Seats That Went to Billionaire and His 19-Year-Old Son
Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Once Said He’d ‘Broken Some Rules’ in Building ‘Titan’ Sub
Paul-Henri Nargeolet
Stepson of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Known as ‘Mr. Titanic’ Thought Expedition Would Be ‘Another Exciting Trip’
Co-founder of OceanGate Says âTitanâ Submersible Went Through âRigorous Test Programâ
OceanGate Co-Founder Defends ‘Titan’ Sub After James Cameron Comments, Says Test Program Was 'Rigorous'