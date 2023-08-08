'Younger' Star Dan Amboyer Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Eric Berger: 'Very Proud'

Amboyer and Berger are already parents to son Teddy, 3

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023
dan amboyer baby
Photo:

Dan Amboyer/Instagram

Dan Amboyer and his husband Eric Berger are parents again!

On Monday, the Younger star, 37, announced on Instagram that the couple welcomed their second baby together.

Amboyer posed with husband Berger and held his new baby girl, Phoebe, in his arms. "Surprise! Introducing our daughter, Phoebe," he wrote in the caption.

"She came early at the beginning of last month, but now that we've arrived at her due date, we wanted to share the news. Teddy is a doting big bro, and Eric and [I] are very proud of our little family. 🙏 #twodads 🌈."

When Amboyer and Berger got engaged in 2017, Amboyer decided that he wanted to publicly come out as gay. "Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet," Amboyer told PEOPLE at the time. "That was hard to live with. But I've never played a gay role before and I didn't want to be limited by some strange perception."

"It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way," said Amboyer. "There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country's perception of gay people."

"And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he's become such an advocate for sexual fluidity. I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward," he told PEOPLE.

Since getting married, Amboyer and his husband have welcomed a son, Teddy. The actor regularly posts him on Instagram, sharing updates as Teddy gets older. Most recently, Amboyer posted a photo as he took his son to his last day of preschool.

Holding his son, who wore a rainbow-colored dinosaur shirt, Amboyer wrote, "And sometimes #pride is just living in a state where you feel welcomed, embraced & proud as a gay dad taking your son to his last day of preschool for the year."

"And thankful for all those who came before us who fought the hard fights and made this life possible. And now it's our job to protect it. #saygay #twodads #gayfamily 🏳️‍🌈."

