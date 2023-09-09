'Young and the Restless' Alum Jordi Vilasuso Expecting Third Baby with Wife Kaitlin: 'Beyond Excited'

The actor and his wife — who wed in 2012 — are already parents to two girls

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 09:05AM EDT
'Young and the Restless' Star Jordi Vilasuso and Wife Ask Fans To Pray For Their Unborn Child
'Young and the Restless' star Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin ask fans to pray for their unborn child in Instagram posts shared Friday. Photo:

Kaitlin Vilasuso/Instagram

The Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso and his wife Kaitlin are expecting their third baby!

Jordi, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday celebrating the couple’s “growing family,” and reposted a heartfelt note Kaitlin, 37, posted on her own account that same day.

In her caption, Kaitlin detailed that they are “expecting a precious addition to our family in January,” and she asked fans to “join us in praying" for their unborn daughter after she previously lost two children and found out she requires a surgical procedure during her current pregnancy.

“Grateful for your prayers for our growing family, my friends!” Jordi began his caption, which was posted alongside a family photograph of the actor, his wife and their two children — Riley Grace, 10, and Everly Maeve, 7 — who held a sonogram of their unborn sibling.

“Also, I know this was not easy to put out there my love, but your openness and call for prayer inspire me and I know will do the same for others! With faith and love!” he continued.

'Young and the Restless' Star Jordi Vilasuso and Wife Ask Fans To Pray For Their Unborn Child
'Young and the Restless' Star Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin announce they are expecting their third child.

Jordi Vilasuso/Instagram

Jordi — who played Rey Rosales on The Young and the Restless between 2018 and 2022 — then reposted the caption his wife had penned in her own Instagram post.

“Sweet friends! We come to you with big, exciting news and perhaps an even bigger prayer request. We are beyond excited to share that we are expecting a precious addition to our family in January!” Kaitlin wrote, before opening up about their heartbreaking journey to becoming parents for a third time.

“After two losses, this precious girl (💕) is an answer to our prayers and has already filled our hearts with so much hope and joy. But, while she is growing perfectly, we learned last week that my body is struggling to hold her and she’s at risk of coming far too early,” she said.

Kaitlin then explained that “after many visits with some incredible doctors” the couple made the decision “to undergo a procedure called a cerclage in hopes that it will help keep her safe in my belly.”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, cervical cerclage is a surgical procedure where the cervix is sewn closed in order to prevent premature labor.

“There are risks to the procedure, but we are standing in faith that God did not bring us this far -with Riley and Everly feeling her move in my belly night after night- or bring her this far (20 weeks!) for her to not breathe the breath of life and have a long, beautiful one at that,” Katlin added in her caption.

The expectant mom then acknowledged the support of fans and followers in the past and revealed that she is undergoing the procedure next Wednesday.

“While we didn’t expect to share the news like this, you all have covered our family in love and prayer many times before and we are humbly asking that you do it again. I’m scheduled for surgery Wednesday evening and we are praying she stays snug in my belly until then, that our doctors are not met with anything unexpected, and that their God-given skill leads to a successful surgery- specifically that my water does not break during the procedure and that the procedure itself doesn’t put me into labor,” she wrote, adding, "We are praying for many many more boring weeks of me mostly laying in bed while this baby girl grows stronger and more ready for this world.” 

“I know that God knows the desires of our hearts. I know He is knitting her together in my womb, that she is already fearfully and wonderfully made, that He has a plan for her life. I ask that you’ll join us in praying that that plan is on this side of heaven. 🙏🏻 We will keep you posted. Thank you for your love always,” Kaitlin's emotional post concluded. 

Last month, the couple — who married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter the same year —  celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, with Jordi posting a sweet tribute to his wife on social media. 

“My one and only, @kaitlinvilasuso ! They say 11 is a lucky number…well I’m feeling especially lucky to have had you by my side for all these years!” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“This year in particular has had so many things to celebrate as we’ve navigated this beautiful journey together! May God continue to bless us, our girls, and our family as we love, grow together, and continue to stay faithful to one another no matter what life throws at us. You’re my rock green eyes!" Jordi continued.

His wife, meanwhile, posted her own celebration of their marriage that same day. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“ELEVEN beautiful years of getting to say ‘I still do’ .. Happy anniversary, my love. ❤️🥰” Kaitlin began her tribute, which was accompanied by photos of the couple and their children laughing and hugging on a rooftop.

She continued, “Thank you for filling my soul with joy and peace, for fighting for us and our family day in and day out, and for being the good good man that you are. Words could never express how grateful I am that it is YOU that I get to hold hands with and raise beautiful little humans with and continue to build a life with each and every day. A lifetime could never be long enough. Love you forever @jordivilasuso.” 

The sweet post ended with a cheeky nod to her ongoing attraction to her husband of more than a decade: "Ps ur hot 😉😚.”

Related Articles
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was 'Very Scared' Before Fetal Surgery, But 'Is Doing Okay Now' (Source)
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool
Nicolas Cage is seen at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration honoring Nicolas Cage during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 05, 2023
Nicolas Cage Reveals Daughter August's Adorable Plan to Celebrate Her First Birthday (Exclusive)
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on Her First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Alabama Barker and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Note from 'Best Dad' Travis: 'You Are My Everything'
Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa Hallgren announce baby number 4
Roy Orbison Jr. and Pregnant Wife Asa Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4: 'Very Blessed' (Exclusive)
Naomi Osaka's Daughter, ShaiCordae and Tennis Player Naomi Osaka pose after the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
All About Naomi Osaka and Cordae's Daughter, Shai
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Leaves the ‘Today’ Show Early to Take Her Kids to First Day of School
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call fromÂ  Baby Mama No. 25
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call from 'Baby Mama #25': 'Time to Pay Child Support'
Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne Says Motherhood Is 'Best Thing' but 'Scary': ‘You Don’t Want to Make a Mistake’
Laura Jarrett Is Honest with Her Kids About Her Career: 'I Actually Enjoy Work, and That's Okay' (Exclusive)
Laura Jarrett Is Honest with Her Kids About Her Career: 'I Actually Enjoy Work, and That's Okay' (Exclusive)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'
Alex smiths daughter
Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Recalls Learning Daughter Sloane, 7, Had a Brain Tumor: 'Helpless'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy gender reveal
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Share Sex of Their Baby on the Way — Watch the Reveal!
Kelly Preston John Travolta Anniversary Ella Bleu
John Travolta Shares Video of Daughter Ella to Mark Wedding Anniversary to Kelly Preston: 'So Proud'
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Hoda Kotb Leaves the ‘Today’ Show Early to Take Her Kids to First Day of School: ‘See Ya Later!’