'Young and the Restless' Alum Jordi Vilasuso Expecting Third Baby with Wife Kaitlin: 'Beyond Excited'

The Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso and his wife Kaitlin are expecting their third baby!

Jordi, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday celebrating the couple’s “growing family,” and reposted a heartfelt note Kaitlin, 37, posted on her own account that same day.

In her caption, Kaitlin detailed that they are “expecting a precious addition to our family in January,” and she asked fans to “join us in praying" for their unborn daughter after she previously lost two children and found out she requires a surgical procedure during her current pregnancy.

“Grateful for your prayers for our growing family, my friends!” Jordi began his caption, which was posted alongside a family photograph of the actor, his wife and their two children — Riley Grace, 10, and Everly Maeve, 7 — who held a sonogram of their unborn sibling.

“Also, I know this was not easy to put out there my love, but your openness and call for prayer inspire me and I know will do the same for others! With faith and love!” he continued.

'Young and the Restless' Star Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin announce they are expecting their third child. Jordi Vilasuso/Instagram

Jordi — who played Rey Rosales on The Young and the Restless between 2018 and 2022 — then reposted the caption his wife had penned in her own Instagram post.



“Sweet friends! We come to you with big, exciting news and perhaps an even bigger prayer request. We are beyond excited to share that we are expecting a precious addition to our family in January!” Kaitlin wrote, before opening up about their heartbreaking journey to becoming parents for a third time.

“After two losses, this precious girl (💕) is an answer to our prayers and has already filled our hearts with so much hope and joy. But, while she is growing perfectly, we learned last week that my body is struggling to hold her and she’s at risk of coming far too early,” she said.

Kaitlin then explained that “after many visits with some incredible doctors” the couple made the decision “to undergo a procedure called a cerclage in hopes that it will help keep her safe in my belly.”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, cervical cerclage is a surgical procedure where the cervix is sewn closed in order to prevent premature labor.

“There are risks to the procedure, but we are standing in faith that God did not bring us this far -with Riley and Everly feeling her move in my belly night after night- or bring her this far (20 weeks!) for her to not breathe the breath of life and have a long, beautiful one at that,” Katlin added in her caption.

The expectant mom then acknowledged the support of fans and followers in the past and revealed that she is undergoing the procedure next Wednesday.

“While we didn’t expect to share the news like this, you all have covered our family in love and prayer many times before and we are humbly asking that you do it again. I’m scheduled for surgery Wednesday evening and we are praying she stays snug in my belly until then, that our doctors are not met with anything unexpected, and that their God-given skill leads to a successful surgery- specifically that my water does not break during the procedure and that the procedure itself doesn’t put me into labor,” she wrote, adding, "We are praying for many many more boring weeks of me mostly laying in bed while this baby girl grows stronger and more ready for this world.”

“I know that God knows the desires of our hearts. I know He is knitting her together in my womb, that she is already fearfully and wonderfully made, that He has a plan for her life. I ask that you’ll join us in praying that that plan is on this side of heaven. 🙏🏻 We will keep you posted. Thank you for your love always,” Kaitlin's emotional post concluded.

Last month, the couple — who married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter the same year — celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, with Jordi posting a sweet tribute to his wife on social media.

“My one and only, @kaitlinvilasuso ! They say 11 is a lucky number…well I’m feeling especially lucky to have had you by my side for all these years!” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“This year in particular has had so many things to celebrate as we’ve navigated this beautiful journey together! May God continue to bless us, our girls, and our family as we love, grow together, and continue to stay faithful to one another no matter what life throws at us. You’re my rock green eyes!" Jordi continued.

His wife, meanwhile, posted her own celebration of their marriage that same day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“ELEVEN beautiful years of getting to say ‘I still do’ .. Happy anniversary, my love. ❤️🥰” Kaitlin began her tribute, which was accompanied by photos of the couple and their children laughing and hugging on a rooftop.

She continued, “Thank you for filling my soul with joy and peace, for fighting for us and our family day in and day out, and for being the good good man that you are. Words could never express how grateful I am that it is YOU that I get to hold hands with and raise beautiful little humans with and continue to build a life with each and every day. A lifetime could never be long enough. Love you forever @jordivilasuso.”

The sweet post ended with a cheeky nod to her ongoing attraction to her husband of more than a decade: "Ps ur hot 😉😚.”

