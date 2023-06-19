Jenna Ortega's Ellie Alves just one of the many characters with whom Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has unfinished business ahead of You's return to Netflix for its fifth and final season.



In a new teaser Netflix released at its Tudum fan event on Saturday, Badgley could not reveal exactly whom Joe will meet again when he returns to New York city for season 5 — however, the 36-year-old actor teased: "We all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past. The question is, 'Who are you?'"

Several clips of characters from throughout the show's run flashed by, including a shot of Ellie from season 2. Ellie and Joe met after he moved to Los Angeles, and she became an unlikely friend and mentee of the stalker.

Season 5 may be the last chance to see Ellie and Joe on screen together, but it's not the first time players behind the scenes have wanted to bring back Ortega, 20.



“We wanted to bring Ellie back [in season 4], and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” You showrunner Sera Gamble told IndieWire in February, referring to the actress's Golden Globe-nominated turn in Wednesday. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”



Gamble also explained her thought process on bringing back characters to confront Joe: "Any character who's not dead who knows anything about Joe, it's fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, [Joe] has a really active imagination."

Ortega has said in the past she would want to return as Ellie, but only if she returned as a stronger character.

"I don't want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad," she told Teen Vogue in 2019. "We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he's evil, he does terrible things and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society."

She added, "It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life,. She has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn't waste because of him."

Though Netflix has not yet set a return date for You, Gamble — who developed the series with Greg Berlanti — has handed over the reins to executive producers and new showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the series' finale batch of episodes.



"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun," Gamble previously said in a statement. "And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

