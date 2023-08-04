You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Doll from the Hit Movie

Pre-orders are available for doll-sized versions of Kate McKinnon's 'Barbie' character through August 18

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Photo:

Mattel; Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie is on her way from Barbie Land to the real world.

On Friday, Mattel debuted its newest Barbie doll — a miniature-sized recreation of 39-year-old McKinnon's character in the smash hit Barbie movie — on Instagram, announcing that fans can pre-order the new toy by August 18.

"Time to get weird 🖍️ Inspired by her look in @BarbieTheMovie, Weird #Barbie knows what it’s like to play just a liiiiittle too much," the company wrote in a caption to the post, which featured four images of the toy matching McKinnon's oddball splits and poses displayed throughout Greta Gerwig's new movie.

The toy brand has been selling a number of Barbie products inspired by the hit movie since its release on July 21. Dolls matching Simu Liu's Ken and Issa Rae's President Barbie, as well as Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's characters in the film (in a variety of costumes) are also available for purchase on Mattel's website.

McKinnon's character plays a crucial role in Barbie as she helps 33-year-old Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie travel to the real world. Weird Barbie is explicitly said in the film to have obtained her distinct look and behavior from a child playing too roughly with her.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Gerwig, 39, recently told Entertainment Weekly that the production utilized fake legs and clever holes cut into walls to show off McKinnon's character's flexibility.

"Sarah who did the set design was like, 'I've made all these holes in the wall where she can put her real leg in, and then we'll rig the other leg up,” Gerwig said. “It was like a practical effect."

"Every single person asked if that was your leg, and so the way that you sold that, you should be proud," Rae, 38, told McKinnon during the cast's chat with EW.

Barbie Movie still, Kate McKinnon

Warner Bros. Pictures

McKinnon's collaboration with Gerwig in Barbie is the product of the pair's long-standing friendship, which dates back to their time as college students in New York City.

"We made really wonderfully strange musicals together when we were in college," Gerwig told PEOPLE recently. "We were just 19 making a weird musical together and thinking like, 'I hope someone will wanna work with us one day.' Then cut to 39 and to just be calling her and saying, 'Do you wanna be in this big thing?'"

Barbie has made $394.5 million at the domestic box office in the two weeks since its theatrical release, making it 2023's second-highest grossing movie in the U.S., per Box Office Mojo.

Barbie fans can pre-order a Weird Barbie doll on Mattel's website now. The movie is now playing in theaters.

