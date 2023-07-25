A 'Functional and Stylish' End Table That Also Charges Your Devices Is on Sale at Amazon

Let’s be honest: After a long day, there’s often nothing better than curling up on the couch with the TV remote, or a good book.

However, what’s not as nice is constantly losing your items like the remote, book, or tablet in the cushions or not having a place nearby to charge your phone. So that’s why having something like this multi-purpose end table available at Amazon is such a game-changer. Not only does it have plenty of storage space thanks to its two shelves and a hidden compartment, but it also has a built-in charging dock. Plus, it’s on sale right now with double discounts.

The Yoobure End Table with Charging Station is a wooden end table that can keep all of your items organized, secure, and always in arm’s reach. At 23.6 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 23.8 inches tall, it can fit snugly in between a couch and the wall, and it comes in four attractive hues: berry brown, black, gray, and charcoal gray. In addition to its design aesthetic, the end table is also highly functional, with ample space on the top, two shelves, and even a flip-top drawer for extra storage.

And then there’s the hugely convenient charging station. The end table has two USB ports and two three-prong outlets, so up to four devices can recharge simultaneously. The power supply cord is long yet subtle, a helpful feature that doesn’t take away from the end table’s style.

Yoobure End Table with Charging Station, $53

Amazon

Assembling the table is fairly easy, according to shoppers, and it’s also quite simple to keep clean. There are even adjustable foot pads, so the table won’t scratch your floors or threaten to wobble. The tabletop can handle up to 100 pounds and the shelves can manage 20 pounds without issue. It can undoubtedly make a great addition to any living room, but it can work just as well in a bedroom or office space.

One shopper called it “a true gem” that is a “functional and stylish addition” to their bedroom. They also described it as “sturdy and well-crafted” and shared that it offers “ample surface space” for all their essentials.

Another reviewer raved about how the table “opens up to hide any junk and charge your phone quickly,” while a third person called the table “the perfect little charging station,” and noted that it came with “everything needed to assemble and fits into any small space.” They added, “Now, we don’t have electronic devices plugged in every outlet and strewn all over the living room!”

Don’t miss out on nabbing this end table while it’s marked down and has an additional on-site coupon.

