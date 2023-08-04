Entertainment Music Yo Gotti Declares Girlfriend Angela Simmons Is 'The One' as Couple Gets Cozy in His New Video (Exclusive) PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of Yo Gotti's music video for "The One," which finds him rapping about his love for Simmons By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 01:00PM EDT Trending Videos When you know, you know — and Yo Gotti knows his girlfriend Angela Simmons is "The One." On Friday, the 42-year-old rapper released his latest mixtape I Showed U So featuring the single "The One," which arrives alongside a PDA-filled music video starring Gotti and Simmons that premieres exclusively on PEOPLE. Filmed during romantic getaways to Greece and Dubai, the clip finds the couple kissing by a picturesque pool, cruising around in a Rolls Royce and embarking on a shopping spree, as Yo Gotti (born Mario Mims) raps passionate lyrics about his love for Simmons, 35. "You give me butterflies in your stomach / Like we still in middle school / And you give me nervous vibes when I'm missin' you / Girl, I'm a gangsta, and you got me kissin' you / First time ever, some s--- I'll never do," performs the "Down in the DM" musician in the song's first verse. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons. CMG Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush Throughout "The One," Yo Gotti muses on his feelings for the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The track features bars about the rapper wanting to make money for Simmons, travel around the world together and engage in various types of intimate sex. In January, the pair confirmed their relationship by sharing photos together on social media — seven years after Yo Gotti publicly declared his interest in Simmons through his hit song "Down in the DM." "And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold,' " he rapped. "F--- it, I'm gon' let the world know (goals)." Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti in January 2023. Justin Ford/Getty Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Cozy Up While Sitting Courtside at Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Basketball Game Then, in 2017, he sang about her again in "Save It for Me" after she got engaged to Sutton Tennyson. "Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n---- cuffed her, married, it made me madder," he rapped. "I respect it, I'm moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin' her name made him move faster." Announcing their relationship at the top of 2023, Simmons shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's in an all-black suit. "You are all I need and more ❤️," the businesswoman captioned the post at the time. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons. Amy Sussman/Getty for dcp; Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served' In a follow-up, she posted a photo from inside the car where Yo Gotti is pouring champagne into her glass. Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, she wrote "Happier than ever" on a black background. In a post of his own, Yo Gotti shared a video where he's scanning her outfit as he says "happy New Year, you're looking good." He captioned the post, "Ain loss a crush since High School."