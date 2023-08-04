Yo Gotti Declares Girlfriend Angela Simmons Is 'The One' as Couple Gets Cozy in His New Video (Exclusive)

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of Yo Gotti's music video for "The One," which finds him rapping about his love for Simmons

Published on August 4, 2023 01:00PM EDT

When you know, you know — and Yo Gotti knows his girlfriend Angela Simmons is "The One."

On Friday, the 42-year-old rapper released his latest mixtape I Showed U So featuring the single "The One," which arrives alongside a PDA-filled music video starring Gotti and Simmons that premieres exclusively on PEOPLE.

Filmed during romantic getaways to Greece and Dubai, the clip finds the couple kissing by a picturesque pool, cruising around in a Rolls Royce and embarking on a shopping spree, as Yo Gotti (born Mario Mims) raps passionate lyrics about his love for Simmons, 35.

"You give me butterflies in your stomach / Like we still in middle school / And you give me nervous vibes when I'm missin' you / Girl, I'm a gangsta, and you got me kissin' you / First time ever, some s--- I'll never do," performs the "Down in the DM" musician in the song's first verse.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons.

CMG

Throughout "The One," Yo Gotti muses on his feelings for the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The track features bars about the rapper wanting to make money for Simmons, travel around the world together and engage in various types of intimate sex.

In January, the pair confirmed their relationship by sharing photos together on social media — seven years after Yo Gotti publicly declared his interest in Simmons through his hit song "Down in the DM."

"And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold,' " he rapped. "F--- it, I'm gon' let the world know (goals)."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti in January 2023. Justin Ford/Getty

Then, in 2017, he sang about her again in "Save It for Me" after she got engaged to Sutton Tennyson.

"Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n---- cuffed her, married, it made me madder," he rapped. "I respect it, I'm moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin' her name made him move faster."

Announcing their relationship at the top of 2023, Simmons shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's in an all-black suit.

"You are all I need and more ❤️," the businesswoman captioned the post at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Yo Gotti attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp); NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 26: Angela Simmons attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons. Amy Sussman/Getty for dcp; Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

In a follow-up, she posted a photo from inside the car where Yo Gotti is pouring champagne into her glass.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, she wrote "Happier than ever" on a black background.

In a post of his own, Yo Gotti shared a video where he's scanning her outfit as he says "happy New Year, you're looking good." He captioned the post, "Ain loss a crush since High School."

