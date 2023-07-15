The Best Automatic Pet Feeder We Tested for Multiple Pets Is 53% Off at Amazon for Prime Members

If you’re often away from home — or even asleep — during your pet(s) preferred meal time, you’ve likely considered investing in an automatic feeding device over the years. But since they come in several styles, it could be a bit of a challenge to find the right one to provide food for your four-legged friend throughout the day.

PEOPLE Tested tried out 11 of the best cat and dog feeders on the market using small cat kibble and bigger pieces of dry dog food. We evaluated them by how easy they were to set up, their programming options, and how easy they were to clean. Then we narrowed it down to the five best-in-class feeders for cats and small dogs, and our pick for the best feeder for multiple pets is currently marked down for Amazon Prime members.

The Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder allows you to set up a personalized schedule for your cats and small dogs. The feeder lets you schedule meals thanks to an LCD screen that displays buttons between the feeding bowl and the food hopper. It will dispense a maximum of four meals and nine portions per meal daily, which our tester noted, did so accurately and quietly. The feeder holds nearly 13 cups of kibble, and you can even record your voice to alert your pet that it's mealtime, allowing them to feel connected to you while you're away.

Ymiko Automatic Pet Feeder, $38 with Coupon

People / Tamara Staples

Since it can both be plugged in and run on batteries they won't miss feeding time, even if your home loses power. And they liked the overall look of the feeder, calling it aesthetically pleasing, and found the setup and programming of the food to be straightforward.

However, they did share some downsides: Since the food tank and base are connected, it can be a little hard to clean, and they thought the machine was slightly unstable, so it could fall over if your pets like to scratch or push at the feeder. Our testers also discovered that if there’s food already in the dispensing tray, the first distribution of food will be skipped.

But if you want an automatic pet feeder that accurately dispenses food for multiple pets, head to Amazon to get the Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder while it’s on sale. Just don't forget to apply the coupon in the product description before adding it to your cart to get an extra 5 percent off. And if you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

