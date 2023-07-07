Amazon Shoppers Call This Bath Mat ‘Luxury,’ and It’s Up to 30% Off Today

“It was so soft and cushiony that I ordered four more”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on July 7, 2023

After a hot shower, you’ll want to greet your feet with a luxurious and absorbent bath mat — not simply the cold, hard floor. So rather than create puddles all around the bathroom, consider snapping up the Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat while it’s on sale ahead of Prime Day next week. 

The bath mat is made from chenille, a super soft and thick material that’s curled up like a caterpillar. Thanks to the ultra-plush material the bath mat is super comfortable and will feel warm against your feet — so it’ll be a little easier to leave the comfort of that hot shower. Its thick microfiber allows water to absorb within minutes, meaning it won’t be soaked hours after you’ve finished your bath. Plus, it’s finished off with an anti-slip adhesive backing, so it’ll stay in place when you step onto it. 

You can put the bath mat just about anywhere, whether you want it next to the shower, in front of the sink, or beside the toilet. It can also be tossed in the washing machine and dryer for easy cleaning, so it’s sure to last for years to come. 

Amazon Prime Day Yimobra Original Luxury Chenille Bath Mat, 24 x 17 Inches

Amazon

Buy It! Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Shoppers can choose from a wealth of bright solid colors, including a sunny yellow and teal blue. You’ll also be able to select from different sizes and shapes, so you’ll can find a size that works for your space — whether you’re working with a teeny tiny or extra-large bathroom.    

A whopping 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bath mat a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s as “soft as a cloud” and “very absorbent.” One reviewer said, “This is perfect to keep your feet nice and comfortable getting out of the shower,” while another explained, “It was so soft and cushiony that I ordered four more small ones to go in front of our vanities, shower, and in front of the toilet.”

Amazon Prime Day Yimobra Original Luxury Chenille Bath Mat, 24 x 17 Inches

Amazon

Buy It! Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat, $18.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

A third shopper wrote, “We love stepping out of the shower on this bath mat. We feel secure with having the non-slip backing and the cushion is luxury.” They also added, “This is the second one we purchased. We purchased one of our hall bath and loved it so much we had to purchase one for our [main] bathroom.” 

Head to Amazon to shop the Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat while it’s on sale ahead of Prime Day, then make sure to keep scrolling to check out more bath mat deals happening right now. 

Amazon Prime Day OLANLY Luxury Rug, Extra Soft and Absorbent Microfiber Rugs

Amazon

Buy It! Olanly Soft and Absorbent Bath Mat, $9.26 with coupon (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug, 24 x 17 Inches, Comfortable, Soft

Amazon

Buy It! Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug, $9.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day TENGTENGLINK Bath Mats for Bathroom White,Thick Soft Chenille

Amazon

Buy It! Tengtenglink Thick Soft Chenille Bath Mat, $9.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

