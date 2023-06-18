Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts

It’s up to 69 percent off thanks to double discounts

Published on June 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

There’s nothing quite like a hot shower, and that relaxation should continue once you step outside of your steamy oasis. The secret to carrying the post-shower calm into your day is a cozy bath mat that cushions your feet.

And shoppers found one they can’t stop adding to their carts. The Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat is topping Amazon’s Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart this week, and thanks to double discounts, it’s on sale for up to 69 percent off right now. 

The chart-climbing bath mat has super soft memory foam that molds to your feet, supporting you once you step out of the shower. It also has a layer of velvet that absorbs water, which keeps your bathroom floor dry. Plus, the bottom of the mat has a durable PVC backing that won’t slip or slide while you step onto it.

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Grey

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray, $8.49 with coupon (orig. $26.99)

There are nine sizes available, so you can find one that perfectly fits your space. Prices vary by color and size, but multiple cute colors are discounted, including teal, lavender, beige, and mauve

And it’s so easy to clean: If your mat gets covered in water and sand after all of those beach trips this summer, you can toss it in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry it on low.

With over 32,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, the ultra-popular mat is beloved by shoppers for its comfy and quick-drying fabric. “I step on this when I get out of the shower and I feel like I'm standing on a cloud,” one five-star reviewer wrote

“This is very soft and feels good under your feet. It stays in place and doesn't slide around,” another person said.

“I like the plush foam feeling under my feet as I'm often standing for 30+ minutes at a time fixing hair, doing makeup, etc.,” a third shopper said. “These mats also dry fairly quickly too. I don't notice any sogginess [on] the mat after I get out of the shower.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom this summer, pick up the Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat while it’s on sale at Amazon. Read on to see more disocunted hues.

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Black

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Eggshell Blue, $16.99 (orig. $26.99)

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Eggshell Blue

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Black, $14.99 (orig. $26.99)

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Eggshell Blue

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Lavender, $15.99 (orig. $26.99)

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Mauve

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Mauve, $15.99 (orig. $26.99)

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Beige

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Beige, $17.99 (orig. $26.99)

