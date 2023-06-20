This ‘Truly Cooling’ Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Double Sale

“Definitely recommend for people with anxiety and who can’t fall asleep easily”

By
Nicol Natale
Published on June 20, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Cooling Weighted Blanket Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Sleeping is a luxury we take for granted until our ability to catch restful Zzzs is impacted. If you struggle to get a good night’s sleep, a weighted blanket may be the answer.

And a customer-loved version of the genius sleep hack is on sale at Amazon with double discounts. Right now, you can score the Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket for as little as $32 when you use a coupon on the product page. It’s designed to keep you cool, making it a great option for summertime use — and for hot sleepers all year round. 

Amazonnyescool Weighted Blanket for Adults Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping

Amazon

Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket in Gray, $31.19 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

The blanket has multiple layers of breathable fabric and soft padding that keep you cool and produce a weighted effect. It also uses cotton to give the blanket a cozy feel. Plus, its non-toxic glass beads add a gentle weight that can help you sleep well. It also has more than 15,000 high-density stitches to keep the beads in place and help distribute the weight evenly. 

You can choose from five sizes and six weight options — ranging from five pounds to 25 pounds. Whether you have a twin, full, queen, or king-sized bed, the blanket will drape perfectly over your bed without having excess fabric hang off your mattress, keeping it disguised underneath your decorative comforter. 

And shoppers say it really works. “This blanket has helped me sleep so much better since I’ve started using it,” one five-star reviewer said.

“This one is truly cooling. In fact, I have been cold with it and had to add a normal blanket on top,” another person said

“I literally had the best sleep,” a third shopper said. “Definitely recommend for people with anxiety and who can’t fall asleep easily.”

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so head to Amazon to pick up the Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket while it’s on sale. Shop the blanket in other vibrant hues and sizes below.

Amazonnyescool Weighted Blanket for Adults Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping

Amazon

Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket in Blue, $33.50 with coupon (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Amazonnyescool Weighted Blanket for Adults Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping

Amazon

Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket in Purple, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazonnyescool Weighted Blanket for Adults Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping

Amazon

Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket in Yellow, $54.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

