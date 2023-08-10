Yellowstone Visitor Seen Cornering Bison While Carrying a Young Child

A tourist has been caught on video at Yellowstone National Park standing dangerously close to a bison while holding a young child.

The video, shared Tuesday on the “Tourons of Yellowstone” Instagram page, seemingly shows two unidentified individuals “cornering a bison near Old Faithful” while the animal had its back turned.

In the clip, shared by a user with the handle @curiouzz.george, a man in dark clothing can be seen holding the child while hiding around a corner and seemingly attempting to capture the bison on camera.

A second individual, wearing mostly red, stands a short distance behind him as they watch the animal hang out in the shade of the building. Meanwhile, the child being held by the first man can be seen wriggling around in his arms.

It appears that both men don't realize they're being recorded in the clip, which was filmed at a distance. It's unclear when the video was taken.

The video comes just weeks after two women were gored by bison at U.S. national parks. In mid-July, a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix was seriously injured when a bison charged at her at Yellowstone.

That same month, a woman from Minnesota was injured when she was gored by a bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, according to the National Park Service.

Peak breeding season for bison is between July and September, the park service said.



The NPS urges people not to approach or interact with wildlife at Yellowstone “no matter how calm they appear to be” due to their “wild and unpredictable” nature.

Specifically, individuals are encouraged to to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, which “have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” according to the park service.

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the NPS said. They can also feel threatened by people approaching them.



The park service recommends park goers avoid interacting with bison, and to “immediately walk or run away from the animal” if one begins to approach.

Warning signs that a bison feels threatened include “bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting."

