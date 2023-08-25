Yellowstone Visitor Banned After Wandering Into Thermal Area and Suffering Burns While ‘Under the Influence'

A Michigan man is facing a ban from Yellowstone National Park after wandering into the hydrothermal area of the park and suffering burns while “under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

According to a news release shared Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice District of Wyoming, Jason D. Wicks, 49, was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

Wicks is facing “criminal charges of off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, per the release.

Until the charges are resolved, Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A trial date is yet to be set.

Crested Pool, a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Hot springs are common hydrothermal features in the park. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

In a statement, Yellowstone National Park officials said, “The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Therefore, everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around Yellowstone’s thermal features.”

The park’s website also states that “hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowtone than any other natural feature,” and the water can cause “severe or fatal burns.”



Sharing advice for those visiting Yellowstone, the website adds that visitors shouldn’t touch or swim in the hot springs, throw objects into the water or allow their children to run on boardwalks. Pets are also banned in the hydrothermal areas of the park.

“Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas. If you begin to feel sick while exploring one of our geyser basins, leave the area immediately, the website added.



The incident comes after a tourist was caught on video at Yellowstone earlier this month holding a young child while standing dangerously close to a bison.

In the clip, shared by a user with the handle @curiouzz.george, a man in dark clothing holds a child and hides around a corner. He appeared to be attempting to capture the bison on camera as he hid. The animal had its back turned in the video was shared on Aug. on the “Tourons of Yellowstone” Instagram page, with the caption, "Tourons cornering a bison near Old Faithful."

The clip was filmed at a distance and it's unclear when the video was taken, or whether the men knew they were being filmed.