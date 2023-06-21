'Yellowstone' Creator Is 'Disappointed' by Kevin Costner's Exit but Won't Resort to 'F--- You' Death for John

Taylor Sheridan also spoke about the spinoff in development with Matthew McConaughey, saying, "There are a lot of places" to go in the 'Yellowstone' universe

Yellowstone visionary Taylor Sheridan admits he's not entirely pleased that star Kevin Costner is exiting the hit series, but he promises Costner's character John Dutton won't pay the price on screen for anything that's gone down off camera.

“I’m disappointed,” Sheridan, 53, told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday about Costner's departure. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

That said, Sheridan already has another spinoff in the works led by Matthew McConaughey, and Sheridan sees plenty of potential for its place in the expansive Yellowstone universe.

"There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

YELLOWSTONE, from left: Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, 'The Reek of Desperation', (Season 2, ep. 203, aired July 10, 2019).
Emerson Miller/Paramount Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Costner, 68, sought to work fewer and fewer days on Yellowstone to focus on his own Western epic, the four-part movie series Horizon. In May, Paramount Network confirmed Yellowstone would end after the second half of season 5 (which was slated to debut in November, but is contingent upon the as-yet-unresolved Writers Guild strike). There are still talks to bring Costner back to film scenes to bring John's storyline to an end, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Despite speculation about tension behind the scenes, Sheridan maintains his praise for Costner's work on the series. "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful ... and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone," the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water writer explained.

He also noted to THR that Costner "took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it," referencing the reported friction. "His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one."

Looking ahead, Sheridan says he didn't initially intend to keep the Dutton's patriarch alive for Yellowstone's series finale — but now that the episode is growing ever nearer, he's had to get down to brass tacks. He can make one promise: John will not go out in a fiery crash.

"I was killed in a f----you car crash!" he joked, referring to the fate of his Sons of Anarchy character David Hale.

“I don’t do f----you car crashes,” Sheridan said. “Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In February, Deadline reported that Paramount Network was in talks with McConaughey to lead a Yellowstone spinoff while Costner was looking to reduce his Yellowstone schedule to work on Horizon. Paramount Network later confirmed Yellowstone would end, and that it ordered a spinoff series for the Paramount+ streaming platform. (While Yellowstone is available to stream on Yellowstone, Paramount+ is home to its various prequel series, including, 1883 and 1923, and will presumably stream the forthcoming 6666 spinoff that's currently in development.) 

The ending of Yellowstone was announced days after Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. In court documents filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara Friday, Christine, 49, claimed she "did not pressure" Costner to leave Yellowstone before the split

"I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce. I have done this to protect our family’s privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave the Yellowstone show," Christine wrote in the document.

A source similarly told PEOPLE in May that the split "has nothing to do with Yellowstone. The two situations are unrelated."

Reps for both Costner and Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Wednesday morning.

Yellowstone's first four seasons and the first half of season 5 are streaming now on Peacock.

