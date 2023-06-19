This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today

It can be exhausting to lug around a vacuum cleaner from room to room, especially if your surfaces see a lot of foot traffic and need extra love. Investing in a robot vacuum can make the process much easier and faster.

If you've been looking for a way to cut down on cleaning time, consider your search over: The Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum currently has double discounts at Amazon. Right now, you can save 20 percent on the cleaning tool, along with an additional $99 thanks to an on-site coupon, bringing the total to just $101. That’s a whopping 60 percent discount! Just remember to click on the coupon before checking out to unlock the fully discounted price.

Equipped with a maximum of 3,000 pascals of suction power, the device sucks up dust, animal hair, and dirt lying around on your carpets and hardwood surfaces. One of the its best features is the mapping technology that navigates your home, pulling out obstacles to avoid. Use the Yeedi app or Alexa or Google Assistant to set cleaning modes and schedules so your floors will be clean and spotless — with little effort on your part.

The vacuum also comes equipped with a 400-milliliter dust bin that provides ample space for day-to-day messes, letting you empty it less often. Plus, the device can run up for up to 90 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging station.



Amazon

Buy It! Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum, $100.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Thanks to its built-in sensors, you won't have to worry about the robot vacuum bumping into furniture, falling off ledges, or tumbling down stairs. Plus, it's thin enough to glide under furniture and into other hard-to-reach areas.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the cleaning tool a five-star rating, with many raving about its “powerful suction,” and saying it’s “worth every penny.” One reviewer even called it their “new best friend.”

Another reviewer stated, “The vac does not miss a spot cleaning and has impressive power.” They also shared that their carpet is“visibly cleaner” after using the Yeedi versus then with their Shark vacuum.

A satisfied parent noted just how effective the device is, writing, “It takes the daily sweeping chore away.” They also added: “I am impressed with the amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up. It has helped to keep my floors looking nice and me from losing my sanity.”

There’s no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to snag the Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum while it has double discounts.

