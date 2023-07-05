Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of the Season Under MLB's Domestic Violence Policy

The relief pitcher agreed to a 76-game suspension on Wednesday

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Jimmy Cordero Suspension
Photo:

Rick Ulreich / Getty

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the remainder of the season on Wednesday for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

The 31-year-old player accepted the 76-game suspension without pay, which will extend into the postseason.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced the suspension on Wednesday, noting that Cordero violated the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy and that he would be placed on the restricted list, effective immediately.

Cordero’s specific acts to trigger the suspension are still unknown. 

The right-handed pitcher will participate in a “confidential and comprehensive” evaluation and treatment program supervised by the policy board, per the league’s announcement

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the team said: "The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

The league's policy has been negotiated with the MLB Players Association, and while it doesn’t mandate any particular lengths for suspensions, Cordero's 76-game suspension is among the longest the league has given to a player.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay started his live weekday radio show Wednesday afternoon by commenting on the suspension, saying, “Anybody who puts their hand on a woman or a child should be suspended — it’s despicable.”

“We don’t know the inside story, but I’m not gonna sit here and defend Jimmy Cordero,” he continued. “If the bullpen collapses because of this, so what?”

Cordero has been pitching for the Yankees since the start of this season, appearing in 31 games and earning 34 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 3.86 ERA in about 32 innings.

The reliever hadn't pitched in the Major League since 2020 prior to this year, but became a key part of the Yankees bullpen this season, keeping the team afloat during Aaron Judge's extended absence and multiple injuries for starting pitchers. 

Cordero has previously played for the Nationals, Blue Jays and the White Sox. 

Fellow Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, who pitched the 24th perfect game in MLB history in late June, was also previously suspended for domestic violence policy violations through the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Related Articles
Eagles Star Jordan Mailata Sings âIsnât She Lovelyâ at His Wedding
Eagles' Jordan Mailata Stuns Guests by Singing 'Isn't She Lovely' at His Maui Wedding — See the Video!
Marcus Jordan Counters Dad Michael Denying His Approval of Larsa Pippen: 'Everybody Had an Opinion at First'
Marcus Jordan Refutes Dad Michael Saying He Doesn't Approve of Larsa Pippen: 'Everybody Had an Opinion'
Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in Remission After Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'So Grateful'
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN Lambeau Field
27-Year-Old Carpenter Dies While Working on Renovations at Green Bay Packers' Stadium
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
Tom Brady Says He 'Definitely Needed ALOT of Electrolytes' After Star-Studded Fourth of July Party
Venus Williams of the United States in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first round during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Venus Williams Loses at Wimbledon While Playing Through Leg Injury After Slipping on Grass Court
Hassan Haskins
Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged with Strangling Girlfriend
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
Darren "Droz" Drozdov remembrance post on WWE Instagram
Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54
Coach Dawn Staley on Inspiring Next Generarion of Female Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley Wants to End 'Inequities' in Sports and Healthcare: 'We're Shaping Lives' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes Support Patrick at 'The Match' Golf Tournament: 'Family Fun'
Colin Kaepernick waits to walk onto the field for the coin toss prior to the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Return to the NFL: 'I Still Train for It Every Day'
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and 3 Other NFL Players Suspended for Gambling: 'I've Let People Down'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett Treated High School Football Player He Coached as His 'Son' Before Both of Their Deaths
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter: âSo Excitedâ
Cubs' Cody Bellinger Is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See the Ring!
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)