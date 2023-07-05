Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of the Season Under MLB's Domestic Violence Policy

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the remainder of the season on Wednesday for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The 31-year-old player accepted the 76-game suspension without pay, which will extend into the postseason.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced the suspension on Wednesday, noting that Cordero violated the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy and that he would be placed on the restricted list, effective immediately.

Cordero’s specific acts to trigger the suspension are still unknown.

The right-handed pitcher will participate in a “confidential and comprehensive” evaluation and treatment program supervised by the policy board, per the league’s announcement.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the team said: "The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

The league's policy has been negotiated with the MLB Players Association, and while it doesn’t mandate any particular lengths for suspensions, Cordero's 76-game suspension is among the longest the league has given to a player.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay started his live weekday radio show Wednesday afternoon by commenting on the suspension, saying, “Anybody who puts their hand on a woman or a child should be suspended — it’s despicable.”

“We don’t know the inside story, but I’m not gonna sit here and defend Jimmy Cordero,” he continued. “If the bullpen collapses because of this, so what?”

Cordero has been pitching for the Yankees since the start of this season, appearing in 31 games and earning 34 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 3.86 ERA in about 32 innings.

The reliever hadn't pitched in the Major League since 2020 prior to this year, but became a key part of the Yankees bullpen this season, keeping the team afloat during Aaron Judge's extended absence and multiple injuries for starting pitchers.

Cordero has previously played for the Nationals, Blue Jays and the White Sox.

Fellow Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, who pitched the 24th perfect game in MLB history in late June, was also previously suspended for domestic violence policy violations through the 2019 and 2020 seasons.