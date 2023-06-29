'Just Amazing' — Yankees' Domingo Germán Throws the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History

The Yankees pitcher said the historic performance was "a tribute" to his uncle who had died days prior to his perfect game

Published on June 29, 2023 01:50PM EDT
New York Yankees' Domingo GermÃÂ¡n, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game
Domingo German. Photo:

AP Photo/Godofredo A. VaÂ¡squez

Domingo Germán made it to the history books!

The New York Yankees star became only the 24th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to toss a perfect game on Wednesday night — an “amazing” feat that hasn’t happened since 2012.

“So exciting,” Germán, 30, told reporters through a translator after the Yankees’ 11-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. “When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I’m going to remember forever.”

The Dominican-born pitcher is also the first major leaguer from the country to accomplish the elusive perfect game, where all 27 at-bats by the other team are recorded as an out. To be perfect, a pitcher cannot walk any batters, his team has to make zero errors and the opposing team cannot get any hits or score any runs.

To put it in perspective, there have been hundreds of thousands of Major League Baseball games played since the organization began in 1876. And Germán, who has had a season of ups-and-downs in New York, is now the author of one of the 24 perfect ones.

“I’m just happy for Domingo,” Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said afterwards, according to the Associated Press. “He’s had a rough last couple starts and he’s kind of been dragging a little bit. I kind of always felt like of anyone, he has a really good chance to do something like this and for it all to come together tonight is just amazing.”

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo GermÃÂ¡n celebrates his perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game
Domingo German.

Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Germán is 5-5 this season and recently rejoined the Yankees after a 10-game suspension after umpires said he had an illegal sticky substance on his pitching hand during a game last month. 

In 2020, the AP reported that Germán was also suspended 81 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy after an ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child, accused him of assault. He did not face legal charges and returned to the mound later that season.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo GermÃÂ¡n is doused with ice water after his perfect game against the Oakland Athletics
Domingo German.

Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Germán had only made one complete game in his professional baseball career prior to Wednesday night, according to the AP, pitching a full nine innings in a 2017 minor league game.

A reported 12,479 fans in Oakland were on their feet in the ninth inning when Germán recorded the final three outs in six quick pitches, ending a ground ball in the infield. 

“That last inning was very different — very different. I felt an amount of pressure that I’ve never felt before,” Germán said. “I’m trying to visualize what I want to execute there. At the same time, I don’t want to miss. So much pressure, but yet so rewarding.”

New York Yankees' Domingo GermÃÂ¡n pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game
Domingo German.

AP Photo/Godofredo A. VaÂ¡squez

After first baseman Anthony Rizzo – who made a perfection-saving dive to catch a grounder earlier in the game – caught the final out at first, the Yankees stormed the mound to celebrate with Germán.

“Unfortunately, two days ago an uncle of mine passed away and I cried a lot yesterday in the clubhouse,” Germán revealed after the game. “So I had him with me throughout the whole game. I was thinking about him. This game is a tribute to him.”

