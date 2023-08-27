Lifestyle Home The Yankee Candle That 'Smells Like Fall’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon Plus more autumnal scents for less By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon Starting to crave all things fall? The easiest way to get your fix — besides sipping on a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks — is by filling your home with fall-scented candles. The popular Sparkling Cinnamon Yankee Candle is on sale at Amazon right now for $17.The best-selling 22-ounce candle comes in a classic large glass jar and can burn for up to 150 hours. The scent is meant to evoke the aroma of a spicy cinnamon stick with a hint of cloves. There’s a not-small chance that when you light this candle, you won’t just find yourself relaxed and in a good mood, but also hungry for a sweet treat. Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon, $17 Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $17 The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2023 “This is a must for any candle lover,” wrote one shopper, who added that the scent is "very soothing" and "smells so cozy," while another claimed it "smells like fall." Another customer compared the candle to the experience of "sipping wonderful spicy cinnamon tea."Many buyers rave about how long the candle lasts, even when they burn it for five to six hours five days a week. Another reviewer pointed out how the scent isn't too overpowering, but "spreads gently throughout the house."And if you’re looking to stock up on a few other Yankee Candles that instantly bring a touch of fall to any room in your home, there are other great options at Amazon. Yankee Candle Macintosh Scented, $24 Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $24 There’s this Macintosh-scented candle, which has a scent with notes of fruit peels, crisp greens, and Macintosh apples. One shopper called it “the best-scented candle I have ever smelled” and explained that when it’s lit, “it smells like late October at the apple farm or pumpkin patch when they are making fresh hot apple cider.”A second reviewer shared that the “yummy” scent “lasts all day,” even after the candle is no longer burning. Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Scented, $22 Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $22 There’s also a 20-ounce version of the sparkling cinnamon-scented candle if you want to stock up and evoke a warm, spicy aroma to get you in the holiday spirit. It has two wicks and a burn time of over 60 hours. Plus, its silver lid can be used as a candle coaster. The now-$22 candle will make your home “feel cozy and comfy,” according to one reviewer. 9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20 Fall will be here before you know it, so load up on some delectably seasonal candles now. Since they're on sale, go ahead and buy all three — better to be prepared for the months ahead.Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36 9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32