The Yankee Candle That 'Smells Like Fall’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon

Plus more autumnal scents for less

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Yankee Candle That's 'Everything You Want for a Fall Scentâ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
Photo:

People / Amazon

Starting to crave all things fall? The easiest way to get your fix — besides sipping on a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks — is by filling your home with fall-scented candles. 

The popular Sparkling Cinnamon Yankee Candle is on sale at Amazon right now for $17.

The best-selling 22-ounce candle comes in a classic large glass jar and can burn for up to 150 hours. The scent is meant to evoke the aroma of a spicy cinnamon stick with a hint of cloves. There’s a not-small chance that when you light this candle, you won’t just find yourself relaxed and in a good mood, but also hungry for a sweet treat.

Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon, $17

Amazon Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Scented, Classic

Amazon

“This is a must for any candle lover,” wrote one shopper, who added that the scent is "very soothing" and "smells so cozy," while another claimed it "smells like fall." Another customer compared the candle to the experience of "sipping wonderful spicy cinnamon tea."

Many buyers rave about how long the candle lasts, even when they burn it for five to six hours five days a week. Another reviewer pointed out how the scent isn't too overpowering, but "spreads gently throughout the house."

And if you’re looking to stock up on a few other Yankee Candles that instantly bring a touch of fall to any room in your home, there are other great options at Amazon.

Yankee Candle Macintosh Scented, $24

Amazon Yankee Candle Macintosh Scented, Signature 20oz

Amazon

There’s this Macintosh-scented candle, which has a scent with notes of fruit peels, crisp greens, and Macintosh apples. One shopper called it “the best-scented candle I have ever smelled” and explained that when it’s lit, “it smells like late October at the apple farm or pumpkin patch when they are making fresh hot apple cider.”

A second reviewer shared that the “yummy” scent “lasts all day,” even after the candle is no longer burning.

Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Scented, $22

Amazon Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Scented, Signature 20oz Large

Amazon

There’s also a 20-ounce version of the sparkling cinnamon-scented candle if you want to stock up and evoke a warm, spicy aroma to get you in the holiday spirit. It has two wicks and a burn time of over 60 hours. Plus, its silver lid can be used as a candle coaster. The now-$22 candle will make your home “feel cozy and comfy,” according to one reviewer.

Fall will be here before you know it, so load up on some delectably seasonal candles now. Since they're on sale, go ahead and buy all three — better to be prepared for the months ahead.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner Green Overalls Tout
Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing
Rory Gilmore Sweater
Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36
Roundup: 7-10 Clever Cat Finds Under $TK
9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32
Related Articles
One-Off: Vacuum Deal
This Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Powerhouse for Cleaning’ Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon
Roundup: 7-10 Clever Cat Finds Under $TK
9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32
Carrie Bradshaw / Parachute Pillows Tout
Even Carrie Bradshaw Sleeps on the Best Down Pillows We Tested
One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Steam Mop That Makes Floors Sparkle Is on Sale for $70 at Amazon
One-Off: Vacuum Deal
This Shark Vacuum with 'Unreal' Suction Power Is on Sale for Just $160 at Amazon
One-Off: Oprah-Loved Deal Tout
Oprah's Worn This ‘Ultra-Soft’ Dress for Lounging and Running Errands — and Now You Can Get It for Less
LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750
Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
The 15 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now That Are Just for Prime Members — Up to 56% Off
Best Neck Fans and Mini Fans
These Are the Best Portable Fans at Amazon, Starting at Just $10
Labor Day Weekend Early Furniture Deals Tout
36 Furniture Deals You Can Score Ahead of Labor Day — Up to 71% Off
Bedsure Queen Sheets Grey Tout
These ‘Silky Smooth’ Bed Sheets Are on Sale for as Little as $12 at Amazon
Behr Color of the Year Tout
Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9
Vactidy Cordless Vacuum Tout
This $300 Cordless Vacuum That Can ‘Handle All Kinds of Messes’ Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
This $260 Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Great for Daily Upkeep’ Is Only $59 at Amazon Today
Bossdan Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Powerful Suction Tout
This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day