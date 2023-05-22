Shopping This ‘Stunning’ Maxi Dress with Pockets Just Debuted on Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale It comes in 15 colors and patterns By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 22, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If you’re looking for an easy outfit to wear to the beach or an outdoor brunch, you can’t go wrong with a breezy dress. Luckily, there are a bunch of cute dresses to shop at Amazon. Not sure where to start? So many shoppers have been picking up the just-dropped Xieerduo Maxi Dress that it recently ranked among the site’s best-selling new clothing, shoes, and jewelry. And now that it’s currently double discounted thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description, you may want to add it to your summer wardrobe. The sleeveless dress has a scoop neck and two side pockets. It also has a curved hem with two side slits, so you can tie a knot in the front. It’s made of polyester and a bit of spandex for some stretch, so it’s soft and lightweight. Plus, it has a loose fit, so you’ll stay comfortable even on days when you get hot and sweaty. Amazon Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Blue, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off It comes in sizes up to XXL, and you can refer to two size charts — one in the product description and one in the product image gallery — to find the best fit. It’s available in 15 colors and patterns, including pink, army green, and blue ombre. Right now, every option is on sale for as little as $31. Even though it just dropped, the dress has been receiving five-star ratings from reviewers who tested the product for free, in addition to a small number of shoppers. People call it “simply stunning,” “flattering,” and “versatile.” One shopper wrote, “I originally got this as a beach cover-up, but it’s definitely going into my regular wardrobe rotation… because it’s awesome for everyday wear.” They also shared that the “material is super lightweight and breathable,” and added, “This will be a staple during our hot muggy summers.” Keep scrolling to check out more colors. And don’t forget to clip the coupon in the product description before adding the Xieerduo Maxi Dress to your cart. Amazon Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Pink, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Black, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Army Green, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off Kate Hudson's 'Hot Girl Summer' Blush Just Went on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day