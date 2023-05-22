This ‘Stunning’ Maxi Dress with Pockets Just Debuted on Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale

It comes in 15 colors and patterns

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

amzf dress tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

If you’re looking for an easy outfit to wear to the beach or an outdoor brunch, you can’t go wrong with a breezy dress. Luckily, there are a bunch of cute dresses to shop at Amazon.

Not sure where to start? So many shoppers have been picking up the just-dropped Xieerduo Maxi Dress that it recently ranked among the site’s best-selling new clothing, shoes, and jewelry. And now that it’s currently double discounted thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description, you may want to add it to your summer wardrobe. 

The sleeveless dress has a scoop neck and two side pockets. It also has a curved hem with two side slits, so you can tie a knot in the front. It’s made of polyester and a bit of spandex for some stretch, so it’s soft and lightweight. Plus, it has a loose fit, so you’ll stay comfortable even on days when you get hot and sweaty. 

XIEERDUO Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Blue, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

It comes in sizes up to XXL, and you can refer to two size charts — one in the product description and one in the product image gallery — to find the best fit. It’s available in 15 colors and patterns, including pink, army green, and blue ombre. Right now, every option is on sale for as little as $31. 

Even though it just dropped, the dress has been receiving five-star ratings from reviewers who tested the product for free, in addition to a small number of shoppers. People call it “simply stunning,” “flattering,” and “versatile.” One shopper wrote, “I originally got this as a beach cover-up, but it’s definitely going into my regular wardrobe rotation… because it’s awesome for everyday wear.” They also shared that the “material is super lightweight and breathable,” and added, “This will be a staple during our hot muggy summers.”

Keep scrolling to check out more colors. And don’t forget to clip the coupon in the product description before adding the Xieerduo Maxi Dress to your cart.  

XIEERDUO Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Pink, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

XIEERDUO Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Black, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

XIEERDUO Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Xieerduo Maxi Dress with Pockets in Army Green, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Eomenie swimsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today
MDW: Walmart Roundup Tout
Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off
Kjaer Weiss Sale Tout
Kate Hudson's 'Hot Girl Summer' Blush Just Went on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day
Related Articles
The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
katie holmes
Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now
Vacuum One-Off (Week 3) Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now
Eomenie swimsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals ($10 Super Discounts) Tout
The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend
BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt Tout
Pickleball Players Are Adding This 'Comfortable' Tennis Skort to Their Amazon Carts While It's on Sale for $25
Nordstrom Rack Massive Swimsuit Sale Tout
We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off
Sundresses Fashion Item Roundup Tout
Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50
Lala Kent Amazon Live Roundup Tout
Lala Kent's 15 Summer Essentials from Amazon Include Selena Gomez's Go-To Moisturizer and a $5 Mascara
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Tout
Droves of Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These High-Waisted Shapewear Shorts That Leave Them ‘Snatched’
OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Tout
This Bath Mat with 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feels ‘Luxurious’ — and It’s Just $8 at Amazon
Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
Longchamp Bags Like the Ones We’ve Seen Kate Middleton Carry Are as Little as $90 for One More Day
Trending Products Roundup: Outdoor Decor Under $30 TOUT
The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30