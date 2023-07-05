A Mich. Mom Fled Her Apartment After Getting Stabbed. Now, Her Toddler Daughter Is Missing

Authorities are still trying to locate 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith

Published on July 5, 2023 01:19PM EDT
The search is still ongoing for Wynter Cole Smith, a two-year-old girl from Lansing, Mich., who has been missing for three days.

According to reporting by ClickOnDetroit, the Lansing State Journal and the Detroit Free Press, police allege Wynter was abducted from her home last Sunday by Rashad Trice, 26, who is accused of stabbing the child’s 22-year-old mother. The mother escaped to a neighbor’s home to call police, but when she returned, Wynter, Trice and the mother's 2013 white Chevrolet Impala were gone. The mother's 1-year-old son was still in the apartment and unharmed when police arrived, say police.

An Amber alert was issued for Wynter on Monday morning, which included information about Trice and the Impala. 

Trice was stopped around 5 a.m. Monday in the Detroit area after allegedly fleeing, police in St. Clair Shores say. Police allege Trice sped off and eventually crashed into another patrol car — then resisted arrest at the crash scene. But Wynter was not with him. 

ClickOnDetroit, citing police, reports Trice has not indicated where Wynter might be.

On Tuesday, police released a map of Trice’s alleged whereabouts after leaving the Lansing house on July 2. Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee told the Lansing State Journal that no charges have been filed against Trice yet because the case spans several jurisdictions.

It's not immediately clear if Trice has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Investigators are asking anybody who might have information about the Impala’s whereabouts, specifically where it parked or stopped between 11:15 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, to contact police.

Investigators encourage anybody with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or to submit an online tip. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Wynter.

The girl was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows on it. She has shoulder-length braided hair, brown eyes and weighs about 25-30 lbs.

