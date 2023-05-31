Happy birthday, Wynonna Judd!

On Tuesday, the country icon celebrated her 59th birthday and took to Instagram to share photos of her elaborate cake and thank fans for showing her love.

"Thank you all for making me feel so loved," wrote Judd. "I am truly blessed!!!"

She received lots of love from fellow entertainers on the social media platform, with Rosie O'Donnell joking in the comments, "ur catching up 2 me sister friend."

Wynonna Judd. Instagram/wynonnajudd

Other musicians who commented with birthday wishes for Judd include Martina McBride, Terri Clark, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Brittney Spencer.

Tanya Tucker posted a video to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the occasion. "Happy birthday, Wynonna. I love you, and I hope you had a blessed day, 'cause we were sure blessed this day that you were born just a few short years ago. Happy birthday, my girlfriend," she said in the clip.

Brandi Carlile shared a video of herself performing alongside Judd — whose microphone stand was adorned with bras thrown by fans — to her Instagram Stories with a sweet message. "Happy birthday to one of my heroes," she wrote. "Hope you're getting showered in bras and sparkles today! Love you!"

In Judd's recent documentary Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah, she detailed life after the death of her mom and musical partner Naomi Judd. Part of that journey was her decision to move forward with The Judds: The Final Tour without her mom.

Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

In the process, she detailed how lucky she feels to have the support of her family, particularly her husband Cactus Moser. "Marrying Cactus was one of the greatest days of my life because I've never trusted someone and loved someone simultaneously like I love Cactus," Judd said in the documentary.

Judd has two kids Grace Pauline, 26, and Elijah, 28, from a previous marriage with Arch Kelley III. Meanwhile, Moser has three children: Cahl, Wyatt and Sunshine.

"Them together is kind of a fun thing to watch," Sunshine said in the documentary of Moser and Judd. "They're the couple that everybody wants to be."



In a cover story interview with PEOPLE in October, the country star opened up about having Moser as her support system.

"He will take me by my hands and say, 'Honey, you've done your best.' And I start to cry," she said. "And he's right. I've done my best. He helps me to give myself a break, because I'll try to be really eloquent or I'll try to say something brilliant or try to come up with the right answer and he'll say, 'Honey? Stop. Take a breath.'"

