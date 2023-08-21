Wynonna Judd Is Going on Tour! Singer Has 'So Much to Celebrate' as She Takes Solo Albums Back on the Road (Exclusive)

Wynonna Judd is going back on the road — but this time on her own.

On Monday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the country singer will be back on the road on Oct. 26 for her Back to Wy theater tour, which will be jam-packed with performances from her first two solo albums.

"I've been on the road since 19 and '83. So you do the math — and touring is one of my absolute favorite things to do," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Coming out of The Judds tribute tour, for me, it was time to get back to the intimacy again. It's years celebrating not only being in country music for 40 years, but me as a soloist — I have so much to celebrate."

Judd, now 59, released her self-titled debut album in 1992 and followed with Tell Me Why in 1993. This was a pivotal time in her life as she decided to go solo after years of sharing the stage with mom Naomi — who died in April 2022 — as The Judds. Now, she's going back out on her own again.

"[At the time], I was coming out of years on the road with my mom, and I just think back to that period in my life when I was by myself feeling all the feelings that one feels when you move away from home and go to college," she says.

Adding, "You're out on your own and all of a sudden you don't have the comforts of home. I went through that professionally as well as personally."

Wynonna Judd. Courtesy Livenation

The singer-songwriter also remembers feeling like it was her "make it or break it moment" — as well as the pressure to carry on the "family name." Now, Judd considers it some of the most "exciting and terrifying" times in her life.

"I think the pressure's off in terms of me feeling like I have to prove myself. I can now enjoy myself," she says. "Back then there was a lot of proving and showing up and having to act like I knew what I was doing, which is the biggest scam on earth."

"Now I don't have that kind of pressure. I don't have that on myself. I just want to enjoy myself and enjoy it with the fans because they're my family. Especially now that Mom is gone, I rely on the fans more than ever," she continues.

The 15-city tour kicks off on Oct. 26 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana and will wrap on Dec. 1 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She'll play both albums all the way through and will end the night with some Judds classics.

This tour will be an opportunity for Judd to perform songs she's never sung live — and to revisit old hits like "She Is His Only Need."

"You never forget your first No. 1 record. Just like your first job, your first boyfriend you never forget," she says, adding that "All of That Love From Here" will be an emotional performance.

"That song was a personal favorite to my mother," she says. "That will be one of those moments where I'll be probably shedding a tear because that song was for my mom. And now that she's not here, it brings even more emotion."



Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase for her fan club on Aug. 22, while general sale will begin on Aug. 25.

Back to Wy Tour Dates:

Oct. 26, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Oct. 27, 2023 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

Oct. 28, 2023 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino*

Nov. 2, 2023 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 3, 2023 Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino*

Nov. 4, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

Nov. 9, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

Nov. 11, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Nov. 12, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theatre

Nov. 17, 2023 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

Nov. 18, 2023 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Casino*

Nov. 19, 2023 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

Nov. 25, 2023 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

Nov. 30, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre