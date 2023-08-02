WWE Says Chairman Vince McMahon Is on Medical Leave ‘Until Further Notice,’ Days After Getting Subpoenaed

The executive chairman had spinal surgery late last month, four days after he was served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury, according to the WWE's quarterly 10-Q report

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE.
Published on August 2, 2023
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon was served a federal grand jury subpoena just before going on medical leave last month, according to a 10-Q filing submitted to the SEC on the company’s behalf Wednesday.

In the quarterly report, which is required by law of all public companies, the WWE notes that nothing came of the legal action, which occurred four days before McMahon, 77, stepped away from the company.

“On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon,” according to the filing. “No charges have been brought in these investigations.”

On July 21, “Mr. McMahon went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery,” the report states. “Mr. McMahon will remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman of the Company.”

The disclosures come as the WWE looks to finalize its merger with UFC — and amid ongoing controversies for McMahon.

Earlier this year, McMahon returned to his role as WWE executive chairman of the board nearly six months after he voluntarily stepped down from his position amid allegations he paid a former employee $3 million to hide their affair.

In an April interview with CNBC, the former wrestler further denied the misconduct allegations, tied to a lawsuit he settled with a former referee who said McMahon had raped her in 1986.

At the time, McMahon said the merger is "the best thing that has happened in a long, long time" and called it "the best day of" his life. "It's a great day," he told CNBC.

The former WWE CEO retired from the company last July amid the allegations before returning as an executive chairman in January.

"Things have to evolve, family business, it all has to evolve for all the right reasons and this is the right business decision thus far, it's the right family decision," he said in the interview.

McMahon admitted to making mistakes "obviously both personally and professionally" throughout his 50-year career but added, "I've owned up to every single one of them and then moved on.”

