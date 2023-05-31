WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning' (Exclusive)

Carmella and Corey Graves revealed they're expecting their first baby together earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 04:31 PM

Carmella is going to be a boy mom!

The 35-year-old WWE wrestler, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, and her husband, Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves (born Matt Polinksy), 39, revealed on The Tamron Hall Show Wednesday that they are expecting a baby boy.

Sharing photos of their sex reveal with PEOPLE, the mom-to-be opens up about learning she's pregnant with a son, with the reveal coming as the couple cut into a cake by Tasty Bakery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'

Carmella

"I had a feeling from the very beginning that it was a boy," Carmella tells PEOPLE. "A woman’s intuition is a real thing!"

"We couldn’t be more excited. Matt and I were both hoping for a boy," she admits. "Since he already has one son and two daughters, our little boy will balance everything out."

The couple announced their exciting baby news on Instagram earlier this month in a joint post, writing, "After every storm there is a rainbow 🌈 our little miracle is due this november and we couldn't be more thrilled 🥹🤍."

WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'

Carmella

At this point of the pregnancy, Carmella is "I’m starting to feel so much better."

"Now that I'm in my second trimester, I feel a lot more like myself again," she tells PEOPLE.

The couple admits they "do have his name picked out, but we’re keeping that a secret for now."

WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'
Carmella and Corey Graves.

Carmella

"We actually decided on his name a long time ago. We came up with it as a 'Some day, if we ever have a boy we should name him this.' And now that someday is here!" the mom-to-be says.

At the intimate gathering celebrating the reveal, with decor by Party on Butler the couple not only got to learn their baby's sex, but watch as Graves' three older children — daughters Lola Polinsky and Lenny Paige and son Cash with ex Amy Polinsky — learned the news as well.

Earlier this month, Carmella shared video of the couple announcing the news of their upcoming arrival with the three kids.

WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning'

Carmella

Buying a pair of sneakers for each of her stepkids, she encouraged them to look in the shopping bag for one more surprise. When they pulled out a tiny shoebox and opened it to see baby shoes, it clicked for the little ones.

As they ran over to Carmella, she confirmed, "I'm pregnant," as she wiped the tears from her eyes. All three kids started to cry as they enjoyed a group hug.

Related Articles
Leah Van Dale, WWE's Carmella, Expecting Baby After Losses: 'Our Little Miracle'
WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle'
Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Alexis Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 as She Celebrates Mother's Day, Alexis Gale
Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Alexis Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 as She Celebrates Mother's Day
WWE's Carmella Opens Up About 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to WWE
WWE's Carmella Talks 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to Wrestling
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Tan France at the Gold Gala by Gold House held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on May 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
Tan France Says Son Ismail Will 'Get the Shock of His Life' When Baby Sibling Is Born (Exclusive)
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2: 'We're So Elated'
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'We're Very Excited'
Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Shows Off Baby Bump: Even Miracles Take a Little Time’;
Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Even Miracles Take a Little Time'
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'I Knew the Whole Entire Time'
Tan France and Rob France with their son
Tan France and Husband Rob Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Over the Moon' (Exclusive)
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Host Pink and Blue Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby
Pregnant Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Host Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby — See the Photos!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Sarah Snook attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Pregnant Sarah Snook Says She's Not Finding Out Her Baby's Sex as She Reveals Her Due Date
MAFS Cortney Hendrix Is Expecting Her Second Baby with Husband Sherm. photo courtesy of Cortney Hendrix
'MAFS' ' Cortney Hendrix Feels 'Really Lucky' as She Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton
Christina Perri daughters
Christina Perri Says 'Healing' Happened When Daughter Carmella First Held Baby Sister Pixie
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY2Qu9Axab/ carmellawwe's profile picture carmellawwe Verified I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best. I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy. The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us. I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️ Edited · 1h; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: WWE superstar Carmella poses for photographs during her visit to One World Observatory in advance of SummerSlam on August 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images)
WWE's Carmella Shares Experience with Ectopic Pregnancy a Month After Suffering Miscarriage