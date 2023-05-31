WWE's Carmella Reveals Sex of Baby with Corey Graves: 'I Had a Feeling from the Beginning' (Exclusive)

Carmella is going to be a boy mom!

The 35-year-old WWE wrestler, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, and her husband, Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves (born Matt Polinksy), 39, revealed on The Tamron Hall Show Wednesday that they are expecting a baby boy.

Sharing photos of their sex reveal with PEOPLE, the mom-to-be opens up about learning she's pregnant with a son, with the reveal coming as the couple cut into a cake by Tasty Bakery.

"I had a feeling from the very beginning that it was a boy," Carmella tells PEOPLE. "A woman’s intuition is a real thing!"

"We couldn’t be more excited. Matt and I were both hoping for a boy," she admits. "Since he already has one son and two daughters, our little boy will balance everything out."

The couple announced their exciting baby news on Instagram earlier this month in a joint post, writing, "After every storm there is a rainbow 🌈 our little miracle is due this november and we couldn't be more thrilled 🥹🤍."

At this point of the pregnancy, Carmella is "I’m starting to feel so much better."

"Now that I'm in my second trimester, I feel a lot more like myself again," she tells PEOPLE.

The couple admits they "do have his name picked out, but we’re keeping that a secret for now."

"We actually decided on his name a long time ago. We came up with it as a 'Some day, if we ever have a boy we should name him this.' And now that someday is here!" the mom-to-be says.

At the intimate gathering celebrating the reveal, with decor by Party on Butler the couple not only got to learn their baby's sex, but watch as Graves' three older children — daughters Lola Polinsky and Lenny Paige and son Cash with ex Amy Polinsky — learned the news as well.

Earlier this month, Carmella shared video of the couple announcing the news of their upcoming arrival with the three kids.

Buying a pair of sneakers for each of her stepkids, she encouraged them to look in the shopping bag for one more surprise. When they pulled out a tiny shoebox and opened it to see baby shoes, it clicked for the little ones.

As they ran over to Carmella, she confirmed, "I'm pregnant," as she wiped the tears from her eyes. All three kids started to cry as they enjoyed a group hug.

