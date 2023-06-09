Celebrity Parents WWE's Billy Kay Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'I'm Waiting for Your Love' Jessica McKay, known to WWE fans as Billy Kay, revealed her exciting baby news in an Instagram post on Thursday By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 04:34PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Jessica McKay/Instagram Billy Kay is going to be a mom! The former WWE star, born Jessica McKay, 33, is expecting her first baby, she revealed on Instagram Thursday. "I’m waiting for your love," she captioned the Instagram Reel, which panned from a couch up to a sign that says, "Baby arriving December 2023." McKay has not revealed who her partner is, though another person's hand can be seen with hers in the video, placing an ultrasound photo on the sign sharing the news. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle' A number of other WWE wrestlers chimed in on the post, congratulating the mom-to-be. McKay's 2019 WWE Women's Tag Team champion partner, Cassie Lee — known by her wrestling name Peyton Royce, who is also a mom — wrote, "Eeeeehhhhh! ITS HAPPENING! We're so excited!" Retired wrestler Nikki Garcia added, "Aww yay!!!! Congratulations!!!" McKay also shared the good news from her dog's Instagram account, with Latte the Shibu Inu writing, "My pawrents are expecting ❤️," as she sits in front of the same letterboard side, which this time reads, "Big sister December 2023." "Stop it this is so cute 😆🥰," Lee commented on the page.