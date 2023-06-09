WWE's Billy Kay Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'I'm Waiting for Your Love'

Jessica McKay, known to WWE fans as Billy Kay, revealed her exciting baby news in an Instagram post on Thursday

Published on June 9, 2023 04:34PM EDT
Jessica McKay
Photo:

Jessica McKay/Instagram

Billy Kay is going to be a mom!

The former WWE star, born Jessica McKay, 33, is expecting her first baby, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

"I’m waiting for your love," she captioned the Instagram Reel, which panned from a couch up to a sign that says, "Baby arriving December 2023."

McKay has not revealed who her partner is, though another person's hand can be seen with hers in the video, placing an ultrasound photo on the sign sharing the news.

A number of other WWE wrestlers chimed in on the post, congratulating the mom-to-be.

McKay's 2019 WWE Women's Tag Team champion partner, Cassie Lee — known by her wrestling name Peyton Royce, who is also a mom — wrote, "Eeeeehhhhh! ITS HAPPENING! We're so excited!"

Retired wrestler Nikki Garcia added, "Aww yay!!!! Congratulations!!!"

McKay also shared the good news from her dog's Instagram account, with Latte the Shibu Inu writing, "My pawrents are expecting ❤️," as she sits in front of the same letterboard side, which this time reads, "Big sister December 2023."

"Stop it this is so cute 😆🥰," Lee commented on the page.

