This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today

Some shoppers say it "works better than a Dyson"

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on June 21, 2023 11:00AM EDT

One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Vacuuming may be a mundane chore, but it can be easier by investing in proper equipment. Instead of dealing with the limitations and tangles of a traditional, corded, upright vacuum cleaner and wearing yourself out with the heavy device, it may be time to upgrade.

Consider picking up the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale at Amazon. It’s smaller and lighter than an upright vacuum, and with 160 watts of power, it instantly sucks up debris, crumbs, and pet hair off of all your floors efficiently. Whether your home is packed with kids and pets running around, or you just like to keep your home spotless, this stick vacuum cleans.

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens while you clean. The ultra-quiet machine has LED lights that help you spot dirt you might otherwise miss, plus, the motorized brush head can be swiveled 180 degrees for easy maneuverability around furniture and corners. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

The cleaning tool can be converted into a handheld device, which makes it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like stairs and baseboards. It also has multiple attachments to target tough spots like curtains and upholstery. And thanks to an on-page coupon, the on-sale vacuum is even more discounted.

WOWGO Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $94.98 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com 

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it a “great little vacuum” and raving that it “works even better than a Dyson” in their reviews  One satisfied customer wrote, “Its suction is pretty strong and the different attachments are a plus!” They went on to share that they were a big fan of the vacuum due to it being “super lightweight.” 

Another shopper, who previously bought a Dyson, was skeptical of the cordless tool, but after using it, they were “blown away” and called the device a “must have.” They wrote, “It’s lightweight [and] shifts to go under chairs and sofas easily. Suction power is amazing.” They were so impressed with the quality of this vacuum that they returned their Dyson. “With the money I saved, I bought my sister and mom a Wowgo,” they shared.

A third shopper praised the vacuum in their review and wrote that it “is so light, yet it sucks up everything… I feel like my floors are the cleanest they have ever been.” 

Head to Amazon now to snag the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it has double discounts. 

