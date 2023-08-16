These $13 Drawer Organizers That 'Maximize Space' Are Topping Amazon's Charts

While gathering up workday essentials like pens, pencils, and sticky notes, it quickly becomes clear that it’s not always easy to keep them organized in your desk drawers. Amazon shoppers have discovered a simple way to do so, and that’s with clear plastic organizers.

This six-piece set of Wowbox Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers has climbed up Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks exactly what shoppers are buying in real time. And right now, the set is on sale for $13, so if your desk can use an organization-based makeover, now’s the time to stock up.

The best-selling drawer organizer set comes with six rectangularly-shaped storage bins that can be turned horizontally or vertically to fit inside drawers. Each clear bin is made of non-toxic plastic and since the containers are translucent, users can see right through them to find whatever they need without hassle.

Wowbox Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Deal



The bottom of each organizer has a non-slip design so they’ll stay put whenever you open up a desk drawer and they can fit side-by-side or stacked up, which ultimately helps save space.

Whether you use them to organize stationary on top of or inside your desk, toiletries in your bathroom, or utensils in your kitchen, these popular storage bins come in handy, and they have earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who are impressed with their functional design.

“The clear plastic material allows me to see what's inside each drawer without having to open [the drawers] up and rummage through. This saves me so much time in the morning when I'm getting ready for work,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Another shopper who used the containers to store batteries, pens, index cards, and chargers shared that they “bought this set to maximize space” in their drawers, and the organizers do just that. “Everything in my drawer is organized, well-contained, and looks great,” they added.

“I originally bought this set to organize my junk drawer. But [it has] now been out to use throughout my kitchen, pantry, and of course, junk drawer,” a third reviewer wrote.

In addition to the clear option, you can snag the Wowbox Plastic Drawer Organizers in a translucent sea blue hue. So, if you’re looking to get your desk in order, read on for more drawer organizers that are available at Amazon.

