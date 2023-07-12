World's Oldest Soccer Player Signs New Contract in Portugal: 'Passion Is What Drives Me'

Japan's Kazuyoshi Miura has played professional soccer since 1982

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 11:01AM EDT
56-year-old footballer Kazuyoshi Miura comes off the bench for Oliveirense in the second half of a Portuguese second-tier clash with Leixoes in Oliveira de Azemeis
Kazuyoshi Miura. Photo:

Kyodo via AP Images

The world’s oldest soccer player decided not to hang up his cleats this week, signing a new contract extension that ensures he’ll play until he’s 57 years old.

The second-tier Portugal club Oliveirense shared on social media Tuesday that Kazuyoshi Miura signed a new extension, tweeting “Miura Kazu continues at UD Oliveirense” alongside a ticking clock.

Miura, 56, has played professional soccer since 1982 when he joined the Brazilian club Juventes’ youth squad. Throughout his career, the striker has played for club teams in his native Japan, Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

He also played on Japan’s national team from 1990 until 2000, coming out of international retirement to play for the team briefly in 2012. Throughout his international career, he scored 55 goals in 89 games.

However, Miura has never played in a World Cup — a goal that has kept him motivated, he’s said.

“My secret? I don’t think I have one,” Miura told Reuters in 2017. “It is important to keep dreaming. So playing at the World Cup is still my dream.”

Once named the 1992 Asian Footballer of the Year, Miura was controversially cut from Japan’s 1998 World Cup team, according to the Asian Football Confederation.

Kazuyoshi Miura is in action for Oliveirense in the second half of a football match against Academico de Viseu in Viseu, Portugal, on April 22, 2023
Kazuyoshi Miura.

Kyodo via AP Images

More recently, Miura has played for the Japanese team Yokohama FC since 2012 but has been on loan to Oliveirense in Portugal since February, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports he became the oldest player to ever play in the country’s league when he played in last season’s final games.

Nicknamed “King Kazu,” Miura has been regarded as the oldest soccer player in the world since at least 2019 when he spoke with the Japan Times about his prolonged career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“My passion for soccer has not changed since I turned pro at the age of 18,” Miura had told reporters, according to the outlet. “I even feel like it is growing. Passion is what drives me forward the most.”

According to the BBC, Miura may not be ready to retire after this latest contract extension either: He previously discussed the idea of playing until he was 60 years old.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Says Wife Brittany Is Key to His Success as Player and Parent (Exclusive)
Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023
USWNT's Kelley O'Hara on Her 'Special' Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team (Exclusive)
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and her teammate Alex Morgan, right, react after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match
Alex Morgan Not Ready to Retire Like Teammate Megan Rapinoe: 'My Body Feels Good' (Exclusive)
Caster Semenya of Team South Africa competes in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships
Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Wins Legal Battle Over Discriminatory Testing of Her Testosterone Levels
Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on March 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson Admits to Continued Struggles with Dieting: 'It's Hard'
: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern University football team
Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald After Former Players Raise Concern Over Hazing, 'Vile' Abuse
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'
Mikala Jones Professional Surfer, 2008
Surfer Mikala Jones Dead at 44: 'Life Will Never Be the Same Without You'
Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo
Who Is Madison Keys' Fiancé? All About Bjorn Fratangelo
Elina Svitolina who missed Harry Styles' concert to play in Wimbledon
Harry Styles Tells Elina Svitolina She Is 'Welcome at Any' Show After She Missed His Concert for Wimbledon
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after being defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Wimbledon Crowd Boos Belarus' Victoria Azarenka After Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Declines to Shake Hands
Trinity Rodman #20 of USA celebrating her goal during an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT
Trinity Rodman Dominates Late with 2 Goals in USWNT Send-Off Ahead of World Cup
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
ShaâCarri Richardson tossing off her wig during the Women's Track and Field 100m Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson Tosses Off Wig Ahead of Winning 100m in US Championship Comeback
Rutgers Scarlet Knights assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson looks on during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's college basketball game
Former WNBA All-Star and 2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nikki McCray-Penson Dead at 51
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Lost Nearly $50M in FTX Stock After Crypto Collapse: Report