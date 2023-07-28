World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighborhood Reveals Its First Completed Home — See Inside

The 3-D printed homes will be listed at a starting price of $475k

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 03:35PM EDT
The Genesis Collection at Wolf Ranch - 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas
A home made out of 3-D printed walls has just been completed. Photo:

ICON

A home made out of 3-D printed walls has just been completed — and it's set to be a part of the world's largest 3-D neighborhood located in Texas.

Prospective buyers got their first look at the gray single-story home, which was “printed” with a concrete mix, and will be put up for sale with other similar homes for between $475k to $599k, according to CNN.

The home is the first of several in development at Wolf Ranch, located in Georgetown, Texas by Texas construction firm ICON, homebuilding company Lennar and Danish architecture business Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the outlet reported. 

The Genesis Collection at Wolf Ranch - 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas
Inside a 3D-printed home in Georgetown, Texas.

ICON

The home was constructed by using 46-foot-wide robotic printers that pipe out the shape of the walls with a concrete mix called Lavacrete. Once the walls were done, constructors added doors, windows and roofs, equipped with solar panels, to complete the house. 

Each home in the neighborhood is expected to offer 1,500 to 2,100 square feet of space and have three to four bedrooms.

The Genesis Collection at Wolf Ranch - 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas
The 3-D printing process for homes in Wolf Ranch, Texas.

ICON

Photos showing the inside of the completed home reveal a modern minimalistic interior design, with white lined walls — indicative of the 3-D printing process — tiled floors, counterspace and an island in the kitchen that matches the lined design of the walls. The home’s roof features a wide triangle design with circular lights etched into the ceiling.

The project also offered a separate photo showing a large ICON printing machine in the process of filling in the wall of a home, as it printed out ridges of the concrete-based material.

The Genesis Collection at Wolf Ranch - 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas
A 3D-printed neighborhood is being built in Georgetown, Texas.

ICON

While 3-D printing has been found in some independent studies to have helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions and construction waste as well as lower construction costs, the 3-D printing method has been scrutinized by the National Association of Home Builders, who noted that building codes for these kinds of buildings have only been put to practice for a short time on a limited amount of buildings.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

However, ICON’s co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard, who has praised the 3-D technology in the past, said with housing needs increasing, there is a “profound need to swiftly increase supply without compromising quality, beauty, or sustainability, and that is exactly the strength of our technology,” per CNN.

He further described the future 3-D printed community at Wolf Ranch as a “watershed moment in the history of community-scale development.”

Related Articles
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sandra Bullock enjoys quality time with a friend, it's a wonderful day filled with gifts and joyful moments
Sandra Bullock Seen Out with Flowers in Los Angeles in Rare Sighting After Her Birthday
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis Shares a 'Day In My Life' Including a Las Vegas Trip and Movie Night with Her Boyfriend
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
Jennifer Lopez goes from diva to Jenny from the block and gets down to business in baggy denim and a white crop top while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques furniture store in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud
Kylie Minogue attends as The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Kylie Minogue announce "Voltaire" coming to the iconic resort this fall 2023 at Bar Lis
Kylie Minogue Announces 'Flashy' Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a Dream Scenario'
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Alicia Navarro found
Ariz. Teen, Who Was Missing Since 2019, Shows Up at Mt. Police Station: 'She Is by All Accounts Safe'
team behind Broadway's 'Harmony' musical
Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman Come to Broadway with New Musical 'Harmony': Hear a New Song from Show (Exclusive)
Cat Makes Remarkable Recovery After Being Treated for Severe Burns from a Fire
Arizona Cat Makes Remarkable Recovery After Fire Leaves Feline Covered in Severe Burns
Ga. High School Senior Drowns While Rock Jumping 1 Week Before First Day of School
Georgia High School Senior Drowns on Trip a Week Before First Day of School: 'Forever Loved'
3 People Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes into Texas Home
3 People Survive After Small Plane Crashes Into Texas Home: 'A Complete Miracle'
Best Inflatable Hot Tubs
The 10 Best Inflatable Hot Tubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
N.C. Lottery Winner Initially Thought Someone Else Had Won the Grand Prize
N.C. Lottery Winner Initially Thought Someone Else Had Won $723K Jackpot: 'Cried All the Way Home'
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag