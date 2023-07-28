World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighborhood Reveals Its First Completed Home — See Inside

A home made out of 3-D printed walls has just been completed — and it's set to be a part of the world's largest 3-D neighborhood located in Texas.

Prospective buyers got their first look at the gray single-story home, which was “printed” with a concrete mix, and will be put up for sale with other similar homes for between $475k to $599k, according to CNN.

The home is the first of several in development at Wolf Ranch, located in Georgetown, Texas by Texas construction firm ICON, homebuilding company Lennar and Danish architecture business Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the outlet reported.

Inside a 3D-printed home in Georgetown, Texas. ICON

The home was constructed by using 46-foot-wide robotic printers that pipe out the shape of the walls with a concrete mix called Lavacrete. Once the walls were done, constructors added doors, windows and roofs, equipped with solar panels, to complete the house.

Each home in the neighborhood is expected to offer 1,500 to 2,100 square feet of space and have three to four bedrooms.

The 3-D printing process for homes in Wolf Ranch, Texas. ICON

Photos showing the inside of the completed home reveal a modern minimalistic interior design, with white lined walls — indicative of the 3-D printing process — tiled floors, counterspace and an island in the kitchen that matches the lined design of the walls. The home’s roof features a wide triangle design with circular lights etched into the ceiling.

The project also offered a separate photo showing a large ICON printing machine in the process of filling in the wall of a home, as it printed out ridges of the concrete-based material.

A 3D-printed neighborhood is being built in Georgetown, Texas. ICON

While 3-D printing has been found in some independent studies to have helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions and construction waste as well as lower construction costs, the 3-D printing method has been scrutinized by the National Association of Home Builders, who noted that building codes for these kinds of buildings have only been put to practice for a short time on a limited amount of buildings.

However, ICON’s co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard, who has praised the 3-D technology in the past, said with housing needs increasing, there is a “profound need to swiftly increase supply without compromising quality, beauty, or sustainability, and that is exactly the strength of our technology,” per CNN.

He further described the future 3-D printed community at Wolf Ranch as a “watershed moment in the history of community-scale development.”



