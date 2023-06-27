World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail for the First Time in Initial Sea Trial — See Photos!

Royal Caribbean's "Icon of the Seas" is slated to embark on its maiden voyage out of South Florida in January 2024

By Jill Lupupa
Published on June 27, 2023 11:33AM EDT

Royal Caribbean's record-breaking Icon of the Seas is drawing closer to its debut in January 2024 after completing its first phase of sea trials in Europe.

Set to be the world’s largest cruise ship and the company's first Icon-class ship, the vessel has been under construction at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, according to an official release.

The cruise will offer vacationers the world’s largest waterpark at sea, dubbed Category 6 and featuring six water slides. Icon of the Seas also offers a "resort getaway," a "beach escape," a theme park and over "40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained," according to the company.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean

Inside, it will feature a one-of-a-kind accommodation: the "Ultimate Family Townhouse," which Royal Caribbean describes as a three-story "sprawling adventure-filled pad" with an in-suite slide, a karaoke station, and hidden areas to discover.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean

The ship's 20 decks will include Royal Caribbean's first-ever dueling piano bar, eight "neighborhoods," the largest pool at sea and experiences for thrill-seekers like Crown's Edge, described as "a fear-inducing challenge that’s part skywalk, part ropes course, part thrill ride and an all-out test of your courage."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean

The ship weighs in at an estimated 250,800 tons and measures close to 1,200 feet long. It also holds about 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members, according to CNN.

Over 450 specialists have run four days of preliminary tests on the ship’s main engines, bow and propellers, as well as checking noise and vibration levels, a release shared.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean

"Between preparations and the trials, the important step in the journey to bring Icon to life involved more than 2,000 specialists, hundreds of miles traveled, four 37- to 67-ton tugboats and more than 350 hours of work," according to the release.

All of that will prepare the cruise for its second round of sea trials later this year, ahead of its debut out of South Florida in January 2024.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean

The Icon of the Seas will set sail from Miami on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations all year round, where passengers can visit popular tropical destinations like the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Maarten and Honduras, as well as Royal Caribbean's private island, CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean

At a press panel earlier this year, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley described the ship as “literally the best-performing new product launch we’ve ever had," according to CNN.

Royal Caribbean will be ousting themselves from the top spot. It's Wonder of the Seas is currently the world’s largest cruise ship.

Related Articles
Kevin McKidd and his girlfriend on a safari
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and Girlfriend Danielle Savre Take Safari Getaway: 'Trip of a Lifetime'
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann go on a yacht trip
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys Yacht Outing with Husband Peter Hermann on Italy Vacation: ‘My Happy Place’
Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Gets 'Caught' Taking a Sneaky Vacation Photo of Mark Consuelos
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Swam 'with Whales and Sharks' on Vacation with Lala Anthony
Luxury Mexico Resort Where American Couple Was Found Dead Shuts Down
Luxury Mexico Resort Where American Couple Was Found Dead Shuts Down
Airline passenger uses projector to screen movie on overhead bin during flight
Airline Passenger Uses Projector to Watch Movie on Plane's Overhead Bin
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'
James Cameron
‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Says 'The Similarity' Between Titanic Disaster and Submersible Deaths Is 'Astonishing'
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's collab with Marriott Bonvoy.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Gush Over Being 'Best Friends' and Getting to Travel Together (Exclusive)
Colombia. UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Helena Christensen buying jewelry from the women in the community.
Helena Christensen on Her Emotional Colombia Trip: 'We Need to Open Our Arms and Minds' (Exclusive)
https://www.gofundme.com/f/heidi-ernst-shark-attack?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_x4v+heidi-ernst-shark-attack
'Fearless' Scuba Diver's Leg Amputated After Being Attacked by Shark in the Bahamas
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 9
Universal Announces a 'The Last of Us' Haunted House is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights This Year
disney-world-magic-kingdom-cinderella-castle
Disney's Most Over-the-Top Vacation Package Ever: 12 Theme Parks in 24 Days for an Eye-Popping Price Tag
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Spain
Elsa Pataky Visits Her 'Hometown' in Spain with Husband Chris Hemsworth
Gisele Bundchen shares family photos
Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time with Her Kids on Brazilian Vacation — See All the Photos!