Woody Allen Says He's 'Always Willing to' Meet with Dylan Farrow but Her Allegations Have 'No Merit'

Woody Allen continues to maintain his innocence after longstanding sexual abuse allegations from daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen, 87, appeared at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Monday for the premiere of his 50th film, Coup de Chance.

In a rare interview, Allen told Variety that his "reaction has always been the same" when asked about his response to 38-year-old Dylan's accusations. Dylan, whom Allen shared with his then-partner Mia Farrow, has alleged that Allen molested her as a child, allegations further detailed in the 2021 docuseries Allen v. Farrow.

"The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies. And both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges," Allen said, noting that he also denied the allegations in his 2020 book Apropos of Nothing.

"There was nothing to it. The fact that it lingers on always makes me think that maybe people like the idea that it lingers on," he added. "You know, maybe there’s something appealing to people. But why? Why? I don’t know what you can do besides having it investigated, which they did so meticulously. One was less than a year and the other one was many months. And they spoke to everybody concerned and, you know, both came to the exact same conclusion."

Asked whether Allen has seen either Dylan or her brother Ronan Farrow in recent years, Allen responded: "No. Always willing to but no, no…."

Woody Allen is seen arriving at the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While Allen has never been charged over Dylan's allegations, a Connecticut prosecutor once said they believed there was probable cause for a criminal case against the filmmaker.

The allegations against Allen were first levied during his 1992 breakup from Mia, plus Dylan wrote an open letter published in The New York Times in which she stated: "For as long as I could remember, my father had been doing things to me that I didn’t like."

"I don't feel like I have a father," Dylan told Elle in 2021. At the time, she also touched on Allen's marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, who is Mia Farrow's daughter shared with her ex-husband André Previn. Allen and Previn began an affair that culminated in the end of his relationship with Farrow in the early 1990s.

"There's no support group for people whose sisters marry their fathers," Dylan said of Allen and Previn at the time. "Or is he my brother-in-law? And is she my stepmom? I've got to joke about it!"



Dylan Farrow poses at the New York Premiere of A Netflix film "Tick, Tick...Boom!" at The Schoenfeld Theatre on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Allen is in Venice this week for the world premiere of his new movie Coup de Chance, set to be released in France on Sept. 27. The film follows the story of married Parisian couple Fanny and Jean, whose relationship goes awry when Fanny unexpectedly reunites with a former high school classmate.

Variety asked Allen if he considers himself as "canceled" in Hollywood, to which he said, "I feel if you’re going to be canceled, this is the culture to be canceled by. I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be canceled."



Woody Allen attends a photocall for the movie "Coup De Chance" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

At the Venice press conference for his movie on Monday, Allen told reporters he's "been lucky my whole life" and mentioned his marriage and family.

"I had two loving parents and good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children. … When I started making films all the people chose to emphasize what I was able to do well … they were generous," he said.

Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera recently defended the decision to have controversial directors, like Allen and Roman Polanski, included in this year's lineup.

“I am on the side of those who say you have to distinguish between the responsibilities of the individual and that of the artist. … I am a festival director, not a judge," he told Variety. "I judge the artistic qualities of films."



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.