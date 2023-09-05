Woody Allen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Wife Soon-Yi Previn and Kids Bechet and Manzie

The director attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere of his new movie on Monday

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
Published on September 5, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn along with Bechet Allen and Manzie Allen
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn with Bechet Allen and Manzie Allen at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2023. Photo:

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty 

Woody Allen was joined by family at the premiere of his 50th film.

The writer-director rolled out his latest, Coup de Chance, at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. His wife Soon-Yi Previn, 52, and their kids Bechet, 24, and Manzie, 23, walked the red carpet with Allen, 87, prior to the screening.

Earlier on Monday, Allen spoke at a press conference, where he mentioned his family and said he considers himself "very lucky."

"I was lucky my whole life really. I had two loving parents, I have good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children," he said.

Allen's wife Soon-Yi is Mia Farrow's daughter, whom she welcomed via adoption with ex-husband André Previn. While Allen was in a relationship with Mia, he began an affair with Soon-Yi that culminated in his breakup with Farrow in the early 1990s.

Dylan Farrow, whom Mia and Allen welcomed via adoption, previously accused Allen of sexually abusing her as a child, which he has denied. In an interview with Variety published Monday, Allen said the claims have "no merit."

Asked whether Allen has seen either Dylan or her brother Ronan Farrow in recent years, Allen responded: "No. Always willing to but no, no…."

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

In the 2021 HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow — which Allen and Soon-Yi spoke out against at the time — Mia, now 78, said inviting Allen into her family was "the greatest regret of my life." The actress also said Allen "weaponized" two of her children, Soon-Yi and Moses, and "turned [them] against me."

Mia added of her estranged daughter at the time, "I love Soon-Yi. It took me six years to throw away the Christmas stocking I knitted for her thinking she would come back, but she didn't."

Dylan, 38, told Elle in 2021 that "I don't feel like I have a father" and joked about Allen's relationship with Soon-Yi: "There's no support group for people whose sisters marry their fathers. Or is he my brother-in-law? And is she my stepmom? I've got to joke about it."

Variety reported that Allen got a standing ovation after the Coup de Chance premiere, and that there was a group of protesters outside the event who distributed flyers that read "turn the spotlight off of rapists."

Woody Allen
Woody Allen.

Kristy Sparow/FilmMagic 

Alberto Barbera, the Venice Film Festival artistic director, recently defended the decision to include controversial figures like Allen and Roman Polanski in this year's lineup.

"I’m not a judge who is asked to make a judgment about the bad behavior of someone. I’m a film critic, my job is judging the quality of his films. But of course, it’s a very difficult situation," Barbera told The Guardian, adding, "I discussed the issue with all my collaborators and colleagues. We knew that we would face attacks and insults. But this is the moment we’re living in, there is a special kind of sensibility about these issues."

