Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn are leaving Venice after their appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Allen, 87, and Previn, 52, were spotted departing the Italian city at Venice's Marco Polo Airport, two days after the couple and their children Bechet, 24, and Manzie, 23, attended the world premiere of Allen's new movie Coup de Chance.

Allen, Previn and Bechet were also photographed while out for a stroll in Venice on Tuesday. The Annie Hall filmmaker, whose latest film premiere attracted protestors, was seen holding hands with daughter Bechet and onto Previn's arm as they walked through the city.

Bechet shared a series of photos to her Instagram page from their time in Venice, including snapshots with both Soon-Yi and Allen aboard boats in the city's canals.

Allen's wife Soon-Yi is Mia Farrow's daughter, whom she welcomed via adoption with ex-husband André Previn. While Allen was in a relationship with Mia, he began an affair with Soon-Yi that culminated in his breakup with Farrow in the early 1990s.

Bechet Allen (left), Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn (right) in Venice, Italy on Sept. 5, 2023. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Allen's appearance at the festival has stirred up longstanding controversies within the family. Dylan Farrow, whom Mia and Allen welcomed via adoption, previously accused Allen of sexually abusing her as a child, which he has denied. In an interview with Variety published Monday, Allen said Dylan's long-standing claims have "no merit."

"The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies. And both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges," Allen said, noting that he also denied the allegations in his 2020 book Apropos of Nothing.

Asked whether Allen has seen either Dylan or her brother Ronan Farrow in recent years, Allen responded: "No. Always willing to but no, no…."



While Allen has never been criminally charged over Dylan's allegations, a Connecticut prosecutor once said they believed there was probable cause for a criminal case against the filmmaker.



US director Woody Allen (L) and Soon-Yi Previn along with Bechet Allen and Manzie Allen attend the red carpet of the movie "Coup de Chance" presented out of competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2023 at Venice Lido. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

Variety reported that Allen received a standing ovation after Coup de Chance's premiere, and that there was a group of protesters outside the event who distributed flyers that read "turn the spotlight off of rapists."

The protestors began a demonstration as Allen and his family took the red carpet before they were escorted away by police, as The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday. This year's festival in Venice has received criticism for including films by Allen as well as Roman Polanski, whose movie The Palace is also screening this week.



Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera recently defended the decision to have controversial directors like Allen and Polanski, 90, included in this year's lineup.

“I am on the side of those who say you have to distinguish between the responsibilities of the individual and that of the artist. … I am a festival director, not a judge," he told Variety. "I judge the artistic qualities of films."