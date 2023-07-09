Shopping Prime Day 7 Pairs of Comfy Sandals on Sale That Look ‘Just Like’ More Expensive Pairs — All Under $45 at Amazon Don’t miss these Prime Day deals By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Amazon Prime Day is nearly here! The big event kicks off in two days, on July 11, and runs through July 12. But you don’t have to wait to score great deals today — if you know where to look.We found markdowns on all kinds of comfy sandals that look a lot like the Birkenstock styles celebs wear, which typically cost over $100. But the shoes we found are all on sale for less than $45. The best deal in the bunch is the Aerothotic Water Friendly Eva Sandals, which are now just $23. They have a double strap silhouette with buckles and come in nine colors. Two other pairs worth a look come from White Mountain: the Gracie sandal and the Hazy sandal. Both have a cork-like footbed with leather straps and adjustable buckle closures. We also found pillow slides, faux-leather options, and more. Deals on Comfy Sandals at Amazon Oncai Sandals with Arch Support in Brown, $28.99 (orig. $34.99) Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Sandals in White, $24.99 (orig. $30.99) Weweya Unisex Double Buckle Adjustable Slide Sandals, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) White Mountain Gracie Sandal in Red, $39.99–$41.90 (orig. $49) White Mountain Hazy Sandal in Black, $29.50 (orig. $59) BenSorts Unisex Pillow Sandal in Purple, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Aerothotic Water Friendly Eva Sandals in Blue, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Just Put So Many New Balance Sneakers on Sale — and These Are the 10 Best Deals Oncai Sandals with Arch Support in Brown Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $29 The Oncai Sandals with Arch Support have two adjustable straps with buckles and a cork sole with arch support. They have grommets on the outsole and Oncai branding on the metal buckles, plus they come in women’s sizes 6–12 and in 16 colors, including a few that have a faux-shearling footbed. And they’re currently on sale for just $29.The Oncai double-strap sandals have over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Reviewers call them “comfortable” and remark positively on the quality of the shoes for the price. One customer wrote, “Good quality for the price; people think they are name brand.” Another shopper called them “just like” the name brand “but cheaper,” and shared that they ordered a second pair. Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Sandals in White Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $23 The Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Sandal is Amazon’s best-selling flat sandal for women, and they’re currently on sale for $25. Unlike the Oncai pair above, the Funkymonkey slides are made from lightweight, flexible plastic. The naturally water-resistant material makes them perfect for the pool or beach and they come in more than 50 colors, including neon brights, prints, and even a transparent version. You can pick up the sandals in whole sizes 6–11.The popular style has earned more than 38,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and reviewers say they’re like “walking on a cloud.” Multiple shoppers who report having arthritis in their feet swear by the sandals, too. “Just about all my shoes hurt my feet these days. Not these,” one shopper wrote. They described the Funkymonkey slides as feeling “nice and squishy” and said the adjustable straps mean they can “can make them fit perfectly.” Keep scrolling to shop more on-sale comfy sandals that look so similar to the name-brand pairs celebs wear. Weweya Unisex Double Buckle Adjustable Slide Sandals in Tan Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $23 White Mountain Gracie Sandal in Red Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $40 White Mountain Hazy Sandal in Black Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $30 BenSorts Unisex Pillow Sandal in Purple Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $25 Aerothotic Water Friendly Eva Sandals in Blue Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $23 Do you love a good deal? This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket Is 'Huge,' and It's Marked Down to Just $23 Today