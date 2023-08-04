3 Women Injured in ‘Rare’ Otter Attack While Floating on Montana River

Three Montana women were injured after an otter attacked them while inner tubing along the Jefferson River on Wednesday night.

The women were floating about 3 miles upstream from Sappington Bridge when they noticed "one or two otters," the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a statement on Thursday.

An otter approached and attacked them, officials said. The women exited the water and called 911 as the otter swam away.

Several agencies responded to the call, including the Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Valley Ambulance, the MFWP, Life Flight and a local landowner.

The women were all injured and were treated in Bozeman, the release said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One of them, with more serious injuries, was taken to the hospital via helicopter. According to NBC Montana, the more severely injured woman had severe bites on her face and arms, while the other two had superficial wounds.

None of the victims have been publicly identified.

The MFWP has posted signs at various recreational fishing spots warning of otter activity, according to officials. No additional precautions are being taken at this time.

"While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances," the agency said. "They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce. Otters are members of the weasel family."

Visitors should keep a "wide distance, giving all wildlife plenty of space," according to the MFWP, and "keep a wide distance to avoid dangerous encounters and reduce stress on the animals."

"In drought conditions, low water levels can bring recreationists closer to water-dwelling wildlife," the release added. "Being aware and keeping your distance can help avoid dangerous encounters, reduce stress for wildlife, and promote healthy animal behavior."

The agency further advised, if an otter attacks you, "fight back, get away and out of the water, and seek medical attention."

