Woman Who Went on OceanGate Expedition Shared Experience Seeing 'Titanic' First-Hand: ‘Overwhelmed by All the Emotions’

As rescue crews race to locate the missing OceanGate Titan submersible — containing a five-person crew visiting the Titanic shipwreck — more experiences of those who previously took part in expeditions on an OceanGate vessel are coming to light.

One such account is that of chef Chelsea Kellogg, who in 2022 dubbed her journey to visit the famous vessel a “once in a lifetime experience.”

In an Instagram post from July that year, Kellogg shared a photo that showed herself inside an OceanGate submersible, with the bow of the Titanic — which sank after it struck an iceberg in April 1912 — in view outside the window. Next, she posted live videos taken outside the submersible’s window. These showed various areas of the deteriorating ship, including the ship’s famous bow and the entrance to the grand staircase.

“My lifelong dream of seeing the Titanic has come true!” Kellogg captioned the post, which featured photos and videos from her trip. “After 13 years of trying, patience and persistence pulled through. I am still trying to process the whole experience. I’m still crying. Still overwhelmed by all the emotions.”

“Dreams DO come true! So incredibly grateful for this once in a lifetime experience!,” she added along with the tags “110 anniversary,” “ship of dreams” and “adventure of a lifetime.”



Kellogg also thanked the "Oceangate Expeditions team and Horizon Arctic crew" and added that she had been able to see the Titanic's telemotor, crow's nest and Marconi room, some of which appeared to be visible in the underwater videos she shared in her social media post. In the last photo, she shared a selfie with her submersible crew in the background.

Kellogg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the expedition.

The chef is among several who have shared their experiences of being on board an OceanGate submersible. On Wednesday, CBS correspondent David Pogue told PEOPLE there is a “culture of safety” surrounding the operation of the Titan submersible, but the journalist — who previously called into question the use of a PlayStation video game controller that the pilot uses to navigate the vessel — points to other questionable aspects, which he observed while on the Titan last year.

“They use rusty construction pipes as ballast,” Pogue, 60, said to PEOPLE. “I remember that you are sealed into the sub from the outside. There are 18 bolts around the hatch, and the crew bolts you in from the outside. And I remember it was odd that they put in only 17 of the 18 bolts. The 18th one is way up high, and they don't bother with that one. They say it makes no difference. But little things like that.”

Earlier this week, a Pennsylvania man who was previously aboard the missing Titan submersible, opened up to PEOPLE about the "highly risky" but rewarding journeys the vessel takes to visit the Titanic wreckage.

Fred Hagen — who is a friend ofTitanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet is among the five passengers on board the missing submersible, according to the New York Times — told PEOPLE on Tuesday that he is “stressed out” after learning about the vessel’s disappearance.

Hagen, 65, who has previously visited the Titanic wreckage on the Titan, describes the vessel as “a state-of-the-art vehicle.” Passengers are “bolted in” to the vessel before it is launched into the ocean, according to Hagen.

"You're in a titanium tube that’s about 20 feet long. … So you can’t get out unless somebody unbolts it,” he explains. “And you clearly understand and you sign off that you understand that this is a highly risky endeavor that could result in death.”

On Tuesday, Captain Jamie Frederick of the United States Coastguard confirmed during a press conference that there were five passengers on board the missing OceanGate vessel, including an operator and four mission specialists. They have since been identified as Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The missing Titan submersible was expected to run out Thursday, June 22, at around 6:00 a.m. EST, according to BBC News. The vessel had about 96 hours of oxygen onboard when its dive began on Sunday, United States Coast Guard officials said, according to CBS.