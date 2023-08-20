Woman Who Killed 'Dirty John' Meehan in 2016 Turns Painful Anniversary into a Positive One

Terra Newell is reframing Aug. 20 — the day of the fatal attack — into a new sort of anniversary

By Laura Barcella
Published on August 20, 2023 12:52PM EDT
terra newell and collier landry Survivor Squad Podcast
Terra Newell and Collier Landry. Photo:

Courtesy Time Out With Terra

For years, August 20 was a complicated date for Terra Newell. On that day in 2016, Newell was ambushed by her notorious con-artist stepfather, John Meehan, in her Newport Beach, Calif., apartment parking lot, prompting Newell to fatally stab him 13 times in self-defense.

Their dramatic confrontation became a rallying cry for survivors of violence after it was made famous on the Los Angeles Times’ acclaimed podcast Dirty John. Meehan's abuse trail of destruction, and Newell's heroism, were also featured in a subsequent documentary and scripted series on Bravo.

Meehan, a former anesthesiologist, was an infamous scammer and abuser who ensnared women through dating apps — including Newell’s mother Debra. The extent of his predation was only fully revealed after his death.

John Meehan Dirty JohnCredit: California Department of Corrections
John Meehan. California Department of Corrections

Ever since that day, August 20 has been loaded for Newell, a podcaster, life coach and advocate who suffered from PTSD in the aftermath of the fatal incident with Meehan. “I have to use my trauma … as my empowerment, because what I went through, there's not a lot of people that survive that,” Newell tells PEOPLE.

terra newell and collier landry Survivor Squad Podcast
Terra Newell.

Courtesy Time Out With Terra

But nowadays, August 20 has a positive meaning — because today marks Newell's one-year anniversary with boyfriend Collier Landry, also a crime survivor.

Landry, a producer and cinematographer, was 11 years old when his father killed his mother, Noreen Boyle, and buried her body in the family's basement. “I woke up in the middle of the night on New Year's Eve 1989 to the sound of a scream, and then I heard two loud thuds,” Landry tells PEOPLE. 

The next morning, when Landry asked his father where his mom was, “He didn't answer me,” Landry recalls. “I asked him again. And he said, ‘Well, Mommy took a little vacation, Collier.’”

Landry worked with detectives to compile evidence against his father, Dr. John Boyle, and Landry ultimately testified against his dad in a Mansfield, Ohio, courtroom, helping send Boyle to prison for 20 years to life.

terra newell and collier landry Survivor Squad Podcast
Collier Landry on the witness stand.

The entire harrowing experience was chronicled in Barbara Kopple’s 2018 documentary A Murder in Mansfield. “My father's a psychopath. What can I say?” Landry says today.

In March 2022, Landry invited Newell to appear on his podcast, Moving Past Trauma. They later hung out in person at a true crime meetup and eventually decided to start their own podcast, The Survivor Squad, where they interview fellow crime survivors, giving them a space to share difficult stories in their own words.

Slowly, the duo’s friendship shifted into a romantic connection as their unique histories helped forge a strong bond. “The moment I met Collier in person, I just felt like I could share anything with him. I think I shared my deepest, darkest secrets the first night we got together,” Newell says. “I'm just very appreciative of Collier because…I feel that no one has known me the way that Collier has known me.”

terra newell and collier landry Survivor Squad Podcast
Newell and Landry.

Courtesy Collier Landry

Nowadays, the duo is focused on nurturing both their relationship and their growing podcast, which Landry says is “like their little baby in a lot of ways.” The goal of the show, they say, is to help other survivors find the strength to build a life in the aftermath of major trauma.

"Both together and individually...[we show] that you can move past these things and that we live lives that are independent of that," Landry explains.

Newell says fans of the podcast have picked up on the co-hosts' connection, messaging them on social media to express their hopes that the two would get together: "Sometimes, I'll just 'like' those messages and not respond, and then they'll be like, 'I'm sorry, I didn't mean to piss you off. I just want you guys to be together because I love you two.'"

On their first anniversary, the couple plan to attend the wedding of a mutual friend — coincidentally, someone who worked on Dirty John and once encouraged Landry to date Newell: “He was one of those people who had said, ‘Hey, man. You should date her. She's really sweet.’”

Check out Survivor Squad wherever you listen to podcasts.

