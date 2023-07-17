Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend

The boyfriend of the Alabama woman who disappeared after calling 911 to report a child walking along a highway last week says she was “fighting for her life for 48 hours” while she was missing.

Thomar Lattrel Simmons shared a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday about his girlfriend, Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, after the Hoover Police Department said in a Saturday statement that she had “returned home.”

The department said they received a call at 10:45 p.m. local time Saturday that Russell, 25, was back home. "Police responded to the scene to investigate the latest development in the case," a press release noted, adding that medics from the Hoover Fire Department transported her to a local hospital.

“I don’t even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord & savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend’s life!” Simmons began his post, which included a series of pictures and clips of him and Russell together.

He then thanked everyone who had helped search for his girlfriend and shared photos on social media, adding, “I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!”



“I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith!” Simmons said.

He then went on to ask people to “be respectful of Carlee’s situation," stating: “She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment."

"I also want to thank the people on social media who [have] been understanding & respectful about what she’s been through in these past few days. Once again I can’t thank you guys enough for helping us bring Carlee home! God bless you all ❤️🙏🏾 #carleefound #carleerussell," Simmons concluded.



The Hoover Police Department confirmed Russell had returned home on Saturday. HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT

Simmons previously posted about Russell’s disappearance on social media Friday.

“Everybody please share this post!! My girlfriend has been kidnapped tonight in Hoover, Alabama on the interstate & her phone, Apple Watch, & purse was all inside her vehicle still," he wrote alongside two photos of Russell. "If anyone see her anywhere please let me know! Please send your prayers up for her & ask the lord to continue to protect her. 🙏🏾❤️ #findcarleerussell.”

Confirmation that Russell had returned home came days after she called the police on Thursday at 9:43 p.m. local time and reported seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11, according to a press release from authorities.

Police said at the time that she stopped to check on the child and called a relative before authorities arrived, but the relative lost contact with Russell. However, the phone line remained open.



Russell was transported to a local hospital. HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT

Talitha Russell, the woman's mother, told Alabama Local that her daughter was on the phone with her brother's girlfriend, who said she heard screaming on the other line.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you okay?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ she said, per the outlet. “From there all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Police then found Russell's abandoned car and some of her belongings, but said they could not locate her or the child, and did not receive calls about someone missing a small kid.

Russell's mother also told Alabama Local that a trucker claimed he saw her car with the door open, as a gray car pulled over close to it around the time she reportedly vanished.

“Friends and family, whatever city or state you’re in I would like to have someone spearhead search parties,” Russell’s mother wrote on Facebook at the time. “Thank you and we are not receiving any negative thoughts. God is faithful and Carlee will be found safe and free from all hurt, harm and danger.”

A previous release reported a "single witness" reporting that they had "possibly" seen a "gray vehicle with a light-complected male standing outside of Carlee’s vehicle."

