Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive

The Hoover Police Department said Saturday that 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell has "returned home"

By
Published on July 16, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlethia Russell shown in a photo shared by the Hoover Police Dept. Photo:

Hoover Police Dept/Twitter

A woman who police say disappeared after calling 911 to report a child walking along the side of a highway earlier this week has now "returned home," authorities said.

The Hoover Police Department said in a Saturday statement that 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell has since been located, as the department received a call at 10:45 p.m. local time Saturday that she was back home.

"Police responded to the scene to investigate the latest development in the case," a press release noted, adding that medics from the Hoover Fire Department transported her to a local hospital.

Additional information has not been shared.

In an email to PEOPLE, Hoover Police Captain Keith Czeskleba said that more information was not "available for release at this time," and that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlethia Russell shown in a photo shared by the Hoover Police Dept.

Hoover Police Dept/Twitter

The latest update in Russell's disappearance comes just days after she called police Thursday night and reported seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11, according to a press release from authorities.

Police said at the time that she stopped to check on the child and called a relative before authorities arrived, but the relative lost contact with Russell.

Talitha Russell, the woman's mother, told Alabama Local  that her daughter was on the phone with her brother's girlfriend, who said she heard screaming on the other line.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you okay?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ she said, per the outlet. “From there all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Police then found Russell's abandoned car and some of her belongings, but said they could not locate her or the child, and did not receive calls about someone missing a kid.

Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlethia Russell shown in a photo shared by the Hoover Police Dept.

Hoover Police Dept/Twitter

Russell's mother also told Alabama Local that a trucker claimed he saw her car with the door open, as a gray car pulled over close to it around the time she reportedly vanished.

“Friends and family, whatever city or state you’re in I would like to have someone spearhead search parties,” Russell’s mother wrote on Facebook at the time. “Thank you and we are not receiving any negative thoughts. God is faithful and Carlee will be found safe and free from all hurt, harm and danger.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A previous release reported a "single witness" reporting that they had "possibly" seen a "gray vehicle with a light-complected male standing outside of Carlee’s vehicle."

At the time, police shared that a $20,000 reward from a donor who wished to remain anonymous was available, and a $5,000 reward was offered by Crime Stoppers.

Related Articles
Carlethia âCarleeâ Nichole Russell? Police say she disappeared after calling 911 and reporting a child missing along the highway.
Ala. Woman Called 911 to Report Seeing Child Along Highway. Then She Disappeared
Harlow Darby Freeman. Alabama baby.
Missing Ala. Infant Found After Dad's Parking Mishap Led to Amber Alert: 'We Couldn't Be Any Happier'
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
Laura Ilg
2-Year-Old Ohio Boy Finds Loaded Gun, Fatally Shoots Pregnant Mother
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Nikki Alcaraz ‘Found to Be Safe’ After Disappearing on Cross-Country Road Trip 3 Weeks Ago
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Man Arrested in Disappearance of Woman Last Seen at Seattle Mariners Game Allegedly Tried to Kill Her Son
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Search Intensifies for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, Police Say
Raul Alexander Cuevas, Michelle Elena Luna
Man Allegedly Killed Wanted Suspect in His Mother's Murder Before He Could Be Found by Police
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
SHAWN ROUNSAVALL, 2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Hot Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder
2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cfby6e-a-loved-one-lost?qid=7ffb3cd088865b779be74be0d57786cc Alana Sims
Suspect in Death of Pregnant Mom Found Next to Car with Son Inside Was Recently Acquitted of Unrelated Murder
Image
5-Year-Old Boy Shoots Brother, 8, Dead in Arkansas While Mother Sleeps: 'Loss for Words'
Jacqulin Vail, Family holds rally as search continues for missing mother of 3
'Please Bring My Baby Girl Home': Tenn. Mom Vanished 6 Weeks Ago, Car Found Abandoned with Phone Inside