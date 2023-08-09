Woman Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert in Boston

A New York woman is now the mom of a healthy baby boy after suddenly going into labor at a Pink concert in Boston.

Angela Mercer was just 31 weeks pregnant when she traveled from Albany last week to see the star perform at Fenway Park, according to a press release from Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

She was on a girls trip to celebrate her mom Barbara's birthday, but "things didn’t quite go to plan."

Shortly after arriving at the concert venue, Mercer realized she was experiencing contractions, the hospital said. After calling her doctor, she was advised to go to a hospital — but figuring out how to get there wasn't simple.

The trio attempted to find a ride to Brigham and Women’s but struggled to do so amid the concert traffic chaos.

So, they opted to walk to the hospital — which is just over a mile away from Fenway Park.

"She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk - and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU," the hospital wrote.

Angela Mercer, her sister-in-law Amy and her mother Barbara. Angela Nelson/Brigham and Womenâs Hospital

In a statement from the new mom, Angela said she and her husband Ace are “incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women's Hospital."

"The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative," she added.

Angela Mercer's mom Barbara looking at her grandson Aycen. Angela Nelson/Brigham and Womenâs Hospital

And although "the family didn’t get to enjoy the concert, they say they received the greatest gift of all — a healthy baby boy," the hospital added, calling Aycen "Pink’s newest, and youngest, fan."