Australian Police Investigating Deaths of 3 After Ingesting Poisonous Mushrooms Served by Daughter-in-Law

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition from suspected mushroom poisoning, Australian police said in a news conference on Monday.

According to an Aug. 5 news release, the Victoria Police Homicide Squad said that four people were hospitalized after eating a meal at a private home in Leongatha, a city in southeast Australia, on July 29. At the time, police said that two women, ages 66 and 70, and one man, 70, died following the incident. The fourth person, a 68-year-old man, is still hospitalized.

Police initially said that a search warrant was executed at the site of the luncheon, and a 48-year-old woman was interviewed by investigators.

During the Monday press conference, which was shared by 9 News Australia, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, head of the Victoria Police Homicide Squad, noted that two children were also present for the luncheon, but were not sickened. Thomas said that police believe they had been served a different meal than the deceased.

The children have temporarily been removed from the home as a "precaution," Thomas told reporters.

“At this point in time, the deaths are unexplained,” Thomas said, passing on condolences to the loved ones "that have passed away."

According to the BBC, Erin Patterson was the host of the lunch, and the deceased guests were identified as Heather Wilkinson and Gail and Don Patterson. Ian Wilkinson, a local pastor, is the surviving guest who remains hospitalized.

The BBC said that Gail and Don were Erin's in-laws, and noted that the couple's son and Erin are allegedly separated.

Police suspect the victims consumed Amanita phalloides – otherwise known as death cap — which are among the most lethal mushrooms for humans, according to CBS News.

While Thomas advised viewers to not consume wild mushrooms in his press conference, Erin is maintaining her innocence.

“I didn’t do anything, I loved them,” Erin told reporters in a video interview with Australian TV show Today, tearing up while saying she is "devastated" about the deaths.

Erin said, "I can’t believe that this has happened and I’m so sorry."

In a statement published in the South Gippsland Sentinel Times, the deceased's families remembered them as "parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and pillars of faith within our community."

“Their love, steadfast faith, and selfless service have left an indelible mark on our families, the Korumburra Baptist Church, the local community, and indeed, people around the globe,” the statement continued. “Our families will assist appropriate authorities in any way we can and respect any necessary processes amidst this tragedy.”