Eataly Customer Sues After Allegedly Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto

The woman was approaching a free sample area when she slipped and broke her ankle, according to the complaint

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 14, 2023 05:38PM EDT
A general view of Eataly in the Prudential Center on Boylston Street on August 31, 2018 in Boston MA
A New Hampshire woman is suing Eataly after slipping on a piece of prosciutto at its Boston store. Photo:

Paul Marotta/Getty

Eataly Boston is being sued by a woman who alleges that she slipped on a piece of prosciutto on the floor of the Italian specialty foods market and broke her ankle.

According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Alice Cohen of Gilford, NH is seeking damages that could exceed $50,000.

The incident took place on Oct. 7, 2022, when Cohen was shopping at Eataly Boston at the Prudential Center and "approached an area of the premises where food samples were being offered to patrons." She slipped on a piece of the dry cured ham, sustaining a left ankle injury and fracture, according to the complaint.

Cohen alleges in the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, that Eataly failed to "ensure that the floor was free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions" and failed to "adequately prevent and remove hazards from the premises."

"As a direct, proximate and foreseeable result of the negligence of Eataly Boston, Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention," the complaint state.

Cohen and her husband, Ronald, are suing for "an amount sufficient to compensate them fully and fairly for all injuries and damages, including physical and emotional pain and suffering, loss of consortium." (Consortium is a legal term for the loss of companionship.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A representative for Eataly did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The company operates eight locations in the U.S. in major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Eataly's three-story Boston location, which opened in November 2016, features several restaurants, a pastry lab, a coffee shop, a butcher, a gelato counter and a wide array of retail products.

Related Articles
Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd is being sued for an issue with Pump Restaurant.
Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Hits Back at Pump Landlord Suing for $1M
Takeoff
Takeoff's Mom Files $1 Million Negligence Lawsuit Against Houston Bowling Alley Where He Was Shot
Arby's fast food
Mom Who Died in Arby's Freezer 'Beat Her Hands Bloody Trying to Escape': Lawsuit
yellowstone national park
Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Gets Engaged in the Hospital: ‘I Said Yes!'
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Recent Controversies
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over Nude Scene Involving Minors Dismissed by Judge
alligator in grass
Woman, 88, Suffered 'Excruciating Pain' in Deadly Alligator Attack That Could Have Been Avoided: Lawsuit
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor
Disneyland
Disneyland Employees Accused of Laughing at Disabled Woman Before Injury That Led to Her Death
Easton Oliverson
Parents of Little Leaguer Who Injured Head in Bunk Bed Fall Sues League, Bed Manufacturer
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.
Herschel Walker Staffer Who Accused Prominent GOP Lobbyist of Groping Him Files Lawsuit
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Former Nanny Sues for Wrongful Termination After Taking 'Stress Leave'
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate after the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman