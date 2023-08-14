Eataly Customer Sues After Allegedly Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto

Eataly Boston is being sued by a woman who alleges that she slipped on a piece of prosciutto on the floor of the Italian specialty foods market and broke her ankle.

According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Alice Cohen of Gilford, NH is seeking damages that could exceed $50,000.

The incident took place on Oct. 7, 2022, when Cohen was shopping at Eataly Boston at the Prudential Center and "approached an area of the premises where food samples were being offered to patrons." She slipped on a piece of the dry cured ham, sustaining a left ankle injury and fracture, according to the complaint.

Cohen alleges in the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, that Eataly failed to "ensure that the floor was free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions" and failed to "adequately prevent and remove hazards from the premises."

"As a direct, proximate and foreseeable result of the negligence of Eataly Boston, Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention," the complaint state.

Cohen and her husband, Ronald, are suing for "an amount sufficient to compensate them fully and fairly for all injuries and damages, including physical and emotional pain and suffering, loss of consortium." (Consortium is a legal term for the loss of companionship.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A representative for Eataly did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The company operates eight locations in the U.S. in major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Eataly's three-story Boston location, which opened in November 2016, features several restaurants, a pastry lab, a coffee shop, a butcher, a gelato counter and a wide array of retail products.

