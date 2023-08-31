Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police

Breanna Runions, 25, killed Evangeline Gunter on Sunday with a 9 mm handgun, according to police

Evangeline Gunter
Evangeline Gunter smiling outdoors.

A woman in Rockwood, Tenn., is under arrest for the shooting and killing of a 4-year-old girl on Sunday while demonstrating gun safety, according to authorities.

Breanna Runions, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in relation to the death of Evangeline Gunter, according to a statement by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The incident occurred “at a home” in the 100 block of Airport Road, the statement said. TBI agents joined the investigation at the request of Russell Johnson, the 9th Judicial District Attorney General, the statement added.

Upon investigation, authorities concluded that Runions “caused the injuries that led to the girl’s death,” continued the TBI, noting that Runions was being held on a $1.5 million bond at Roane County Jail.

Runions had retrieved a 9 mm handgun from its case, detached the magazine and invited Gunter to “learn about firearm safety,” according to a TBI arrest warrant obtained by HuffPost.

This was contradicted by her girlfriend and a 7-year-old at the residence, however, according to 10 News, citing officials.

According to their statements, Runions punished the two children for not waking up the adults and eating food that belonged to her girlfriend, the outlet reported. They told police that she then hit both of them with a sandal and made them stand in different corners of the bedroom where the adults slept, according to 10 News.

Breanna Gayle Runions
Breanna Runions mugshot.

Roane County Sheriffs Office

Following this, Runions ejected the magazine from the gun while the two children were in the room, then summoned Gunter and shot her in the chest, 10 News added, citing the arrest warrant. 

Officials said that Runions’ girlfriend was present in the room but did not see the shooting because she was looking away, the outlet continued. The bullet also hit a glass bottle and caused fragments to fly at the other child, it added. 

Shortly afterward, Runions and her girlfriend rushed to meet EMS at a Walmart parking lot. Gunter was then transported to Roane Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Roane County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Boduch told Roane County News.

Evangeline Gunter
Evangeline Gunter smiling.

GoFundMe

The girl’s biological mother, Josie Gunter, told 10 News that the court had ordered her daughter to stay at the house prior to the shooting.

"I feel like it's my fault that I let her be there,” she told the outlet. "I should have been more attentive. I wish I could have been a better mother for her, to pay attention. But it was a court decision in everything that we had done this for and this is what happens. Her hugs were so full of life and love. That's the one thing I'm gonna miss the most, is her hugs and her smile.”

"Don't have your guns out," Adam Gunther, the girl’s biological father, added. "You're supposed to be gun-smart. Don't have the gun out."

A service for Gunther will be held on Sept. 5, on would have been her fifth birthday. In a Facebook post, her mom wrote “all that has known her, that loved her, knew her in some small way you are all more than welcome to come show your condolences.”

Josie Gunther and the Rockwood Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

