Woman in 'Serious' Condition After 'Extremely Rare' Shark Attack at New York City Beach

The victim was standing in the water off Rockaway Beach on Monday when the shark bit her in the left leg, New York City's police and parks departments tell PEOPLE

By
Published on August 8, 2023 11:43AM EDT
A stretch of beach stands empty along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Rockaway Beach. Photo:

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A woman was hospitalized after being injured Monday in what authorities describe as an “extremely rare” shark attack at a New York beach.

The victim was standing in the water off Rockaway Beach at Beach 59th Street just before 6 p.m. local time when the shark bit her in the left leg, according to statements from the New York City police and parks departments, obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman fell backwards into the water after feeling “a sharp pain” in the lower part of her leg, the NYPD said. The bite left “a severe laceration” on her left thigh.

Lifeguards removed the woman from the water and began rendering aid, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. Officers on scene helped by applying “an effective tourniquet” to her wound.

Police gather along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Authorities at Rockaway Beach.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The victim was eventually transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center “in serious but stable condition,” the parks department said.

The NYPD said the woman was 65 years old, while the parks department said she was 50.

In a statement, the parks department said attacks like this “are extremely rare” in Rockaway. “We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” they added.

After the attack, lifeguards ordered all other individuals to exit the water, per the parks department.

"Everybody was leaving the beach and they were just like, 'don't get in the water,' and I was like, 'what happened?' Somebody got bit by a shark," one beachgoer told ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

Police gather along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Authorities at Rockaway Beach.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Rockaway Beach was closed to both swimming and surfing on Tuesday due to the “recent shark activity.”

In the meantime, the NYPD will help keep swimmers out of the water as well as monitor the water for sharks, according to the parks department. The FDNY will assist in the shark watch, as well.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted,” the parks department says.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the police and parks departments.

At least five shark bites have been reported at Long Island beaches this summer, according to the Associated Press

Eight of the 20 shark attacks reported in New York since 1837 were filed in 2022, according to NBC News. This year, attacks have been reported off Fire Island, Quogue, and Babylon.

